Mountain lion attacks resident, deputy west of Loveland before being shot, killed

A Larimer County sheriff’s deputy and a civilian were injured by a mountain lion just west of Loveland on Wednesday afternoon before the mountain lion was shot and killed.

Officers from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were dispatched to the 2100 block of River Rim Road at 1:55 p.m. after receiving a call that a person had been injured by a mountain lion, Sheriff’s Office spokesman David Moore said.

The attack took place at a house in the area of Riverview RV Park & Campground, Moore said.

Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to contain the mountain lion. It attacked a deputy, at which point deputies shot at it, Moore said.

Deputies pursued the injured mountain lion on foot and shot and killed it in front of a house on Black Crow Lane east of the RV park just before 2:30 p.m., Moore said.

The deputy and the civilian both suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Moore said. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and are receiving treatment.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said a CPW game warden fired the fatal shot.

The lion’s body is being taken to the department’s lab in Fort Collins, where a necropsy will be conducted, Clay said.

It is not known whether the mountain lion was a juvenile or an adult. Officers were not aware of any tracking device on the lion, Clay said.

Two witnesses at the Riverview RV Park & Campground reported seeing uniformed officers chasing a mountain lion through the park.

“To see the mountain lion coming right at us was pretty spooky,” said witness Tim Satterly, who said he saw the lion bite the deputy on her shoulder.

Witness Gregory Scot Paul said he was outside his trailer at a picnic table when he saw two officers running with their rifles out in pursuit of the mountain lion, which went under his trailer and under another trailer. The officers yelled at him to get back inside his trailer, he said.

Paul witnessed the officers shooting at the lion, which came back out and lunged at the deputy who was injured.

“If she hadn’t put her arm up, I’m pretty sure it would have gotten her neck,” he said.

Paul said he saw the deputies pursue the mountain lion as it ran farther east through the RV park. He estimated the size of the lion at a little more than 6 feet long, and possibly 135 to 140 pounds.

Satterly said a bullet went through the sewer pipe drain of his trailer, and another ricocheted off the axle during the incident.

Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan said the department had received a report about 1:55 p.m. that a mountain lion had attacked a person.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Battalion Chief Greg Ward said the department sent a crew to the scene and had assisted an injured person.

Big Thompson Elementary School, which is near the area where the attack took place, went on a brief secured perimeter Wednesday afternoon, district spokesman Mike Hausmann said. The secured perimeter was lifted at 2:53 p.m.

Mountain lion attacks against people “are not very common at all,” Duncan said.

An attack in February 2019 made national headlines when a jogger strangled a mountain lion that attacked him on a trail at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space west of Fort Collins.

There were three reported mountain lion sightings in Loveland last year, according to Clay. A mountain lion was seen in west Loveland near Mehaffey Park in June.