CU volleyball’s Jenna Ewert and Sterling Parker named to USAVB Anaheim Collegiate National Team

Colorado Buffaloes women’s volleyball team has two student-athletes, setter Jenna Ewert and opposite Sterling Parker, that have been selected to compete for USA Volleyball this summer on the Anaheim Collegiate National Team June 21-27.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for Jenna and Sterling to train and compete in the USA gym alongside some of the best collegiate players in the country,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney. “I am proud of their continued growth as players and people and I am confident they will represent themselves and our program well this summer.”

Ewert, a native of Antioch, Calif., was named one of four setters, three of which hail from the Pac-12. She joins Washington State’s Hannah Pukis and Oregon’s Kylie Robinson. Ewert was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention this past fall.

Parker, a native of Martinez, Calif., is one of four opposites selected to the team. She joins Grace Cleveland of Purdue, Grace Frohling of San Diego and Azhani Tealer of Kentucky. Parker was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team this past fall and was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

“I’m super excited to be training with some of the best volleyball players in different conferences,” said Parker. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to improve my skill set and get more exposure.”

Colorado has had a rich tradition lately of sending athletes to the US Women’s Collegiate National Team. Last year both Rachel Whipple and Leah Clayton competed for the Anaheim team, while in 2016 Gabby Simpson and Alexa Smith were named to teams. Taylor Simpson made the USA National Team that same year while Cierra Simpson and Taylor Joachim rounded out four women that made the Collegiate National team that season. Others to make teams recently include Alexis Austin and Nicole Edelman.

The Pac-12 will also have UCLA libero Zoe Fleck, Utah middle Phoebe Grace, UCLA middle Tristin Savage and Washington outside Claire Hoffman on the 28-person team.

The team will compete side-by-side with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it makes its final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Earlier this year, USAVB announced a 28-player Collegiate National Team Gold Roster, bringing the total of USA Collegiate National Team Players to 56 out of more than 300 that competed in tryouts.