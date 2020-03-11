Former CU Buffs’ WR Michael Westbrook selected for College Football of Fame

Michael Westbrook will always be remembered by Colorado football fans for his dramatic catch in 1994 known as the “Miracle in Michigan.”

Now, Westbrook will forever be honored nationally, as he will become the ninth Colorado Buffalo enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the National Football Foundation announced the class of 2020, which includes Westbrook, 16 other players and two coaches. The induction ceremony will take place Dec. 8 in New York City.

“I knew I had been on the ballot, and you anticipate getting in, but you never expect it so I kind of let my guard down a bit,” Westbrook said in a press release from CU. “Then I got the package from the Hall of Fame, and I’m like, ‘Wow!’

“I think back to those days, and it was such an awesome time in our lives. You couldn’t ask for a better situation to go through and succeed in. We had quality coaches, a great support staff and awesome teammates. Beginning with (head coach Bill McCartney) when he came to my high school and recruited me on the spot when he was there looking at someone else.”

Other Buffaloes already enshrined in the Hall of Fame: Byron White (class of 1952); Joe Romig (1984); Dick Anderson (1993); Bobby Anderson (2006); Alfred Williams (2010); John Wooten (2012); McCartney (2013); and Herb Orvis (2016).

Westbrook, 47, made his famous catch – a 64-yard pass from Kordell Stewart – as time expired to beat Michigan, 27-26, in 1994. It was voted as college football’s play of the year that season.

While most known for that play, Westbrook proved himself throughout that season and his career as one of the most talented receivers in the country and in CU history.

He finished his career as CU’s all-time leader in receptions (167), receiving yards (2,548) and receiving touchdowns (19). He ranks fourth, third and seventh, respectively, in those categories now.

Westbrook was a two-time first-team All-American, as a sophomore in 1992 and a senior in 1994, and a two-time first-team All-Big Eight selection. He was inducted into CU’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.

In the 1995 NFL Draft, Westbrook was the No. 4 overall selection, by the Washington Redskins. During his eight-year NFL career, he caught 285 passes for 4,374 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Other players being inducted are: Lomas Brown (Florida, 1981-84); Keith Byars (Ohio State, 1982-85); Eric Crouch (Nebraska, 1998-2001); Eric Dickerson (SMU, 1979-82); Glenn Dorsey (LSU, 2004-07); Jumbo Elliott (Michigan, 1984-97); Jason Hanson (Washington State, 1988-91); EJ Henderson (Maryland, 1999-02); EJ Junior (Alabama, 1977-80); Steve McNair (Alcorn State, 1991-94); Cade McNown (UCLA, 1995-98); Leslie O’Neal (Oklahoma State, 1982-85); Anthony Poindexter (Virginia, 1995-98); David Pollack (Georgia, 2001-04); Bob Stein (Minnesota, 1966-68); and Elmo Wright (Houston, 1968-70).

The two coaches being inducted are Dick Sheridan from Furman and North Carolina State; and Andy Talley from St. Lawrence (N.Y.) and Villanova.