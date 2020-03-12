GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Impact on Education postpones annual awards…

NewsBoulder Area news

Impact on Education postpones annual awards ceremony

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Impact on Education’s 2020 Impact Awards ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to a later date that’s to be determined.

The Impact Awards honor one employee from each of the district’s 56 schools, as well as giving a lifetime achievement and early educator awards.

“Knowing that we are bringing together such a large group of over 500 principals, teachers and support staff from all 56 BVSD schools means that, though unlikely, we could inadvertently be exposing every student in our community (and their families) to illness,” Executive Director Allison Billings said in a written statement. “We care too much about the health of our community to take that risk.”

Amy Bounds

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Funeral Homes: How Do You Choose?

    Nobody thinks about funeral homes until they need to make a choice. But families in the Frederick area can take...
  2. The Most Pampering Skin Care

    West End Salon offers the most pampering skin care you can imagine. They will help you keep your skin healthy...
  3. Best Pet Amenities At Habitat Apartments

    Habitat Apartments goes above and beyond the usual pet-friendly amenities. They understand that your dog or cat is truly a...
  4. Are You Remodeling Your Home?

    Are you remodeling your home? Nothing will transform the interior like a new hardwood floor. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides expert...
  5. Save Money On Appliances

    Want to save money on appliances? Start with already low prices, then add in the rebates and you’ll find amazing...