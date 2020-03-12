Impact on Education postpones annual awards ceremony

Impact on Education’s 2020 Impact Awards ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to a later date that’s to be determined.

The Impact Awards honor one employee from each of the district’s 56 schools, as well as giving a lifetime achievement and early educator awards.

“Knowing that we are bringing together such a large group of over 500 principals, teachers and support staff from all 56 BVSD schools means that, though unlikely, we could inadvertently be exposing every student in our community (and their families) to illness,” Executive Director Allison Billings said in a written statement. “We care too much about the health of our community to take that risk.”