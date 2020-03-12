GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: CU Boulder Los Seis Memorial Protest in Boulder

  • BOULDER, CO – University of Colorado junior Rosa Ramirez, left, and senior Leila Browne hold signs in front of the Temporary Building 1 during a protest at the Los Seis memorial sculpture on the CU campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli members, including Josie Valadez Fraire and her daughter Metztlixochitl Valadez Fraire Escamilla, perform a blessing during next to the the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli members, including Ahuizotl Martinez, dance during next to the the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Sculpture Jasmine Baetz, left, holds a megaphone for Juan Espinosa as he speaks during a protest at the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the CU campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – A University of Colorado student holds a sign during a protest at the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the CU campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli members dance during next to the the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli members, including Ahuizotl Martinez, dance during next to the the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – University of Colorado alumni Carlos Sandoval holds a sign during a protest at the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the CU campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli members, perform a blessing during next to the the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder.

  • BOULDER, CO – Grupo Azteca Tlahuitzcalli member Kuthoomi Castro, at right, performs a blessing during a protest at the Los Seis memorial sculpture outside of Temporary Building 1 on the CU campus in Boulder.

