When CU Buffs go dancing next week, they will do so without Buff Nation

LAS VEGAS — Regardless of how the Pac-12 Conference tournament plays out this week, the Colorado Buffaloes already have punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

When CU makes its first NCAA tourney appearance in four years next week, the Buffs will have to create their own atmosphere and energy.

In a stunning yet perhaps not unexpected announcement, NCAA president Mark Emmert declared on Wednesday that all men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament games will be played without fans in attendance due to mounting concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Essential team personnel and a limited number of family members still will be able to attend the games, but the details of who exactly will make the cut, or how many family members will get the exception, have yet to be announced.

“It’s disappointing obviously, but we’re going to roll with it with whatever happens. Wherever we go, we go,” CU coach Tad Boyle said. “It’s disappointing it’s come to this, but we always talk about controlling what we can control and there’s nothing you can do about it. We just have to roll with it.

“Both teams are going to be facing the same challenge. So it’s not like it’s an advantage for one team or the other. It’s just going to be a unique situation.

On the day the World Health Organization officially labeled the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, the ripple effect continued roll through the sports world.

Earlier this week, the Ivy League cancelled its conference basketball tournament, and on Wednesday the league announced it is cancelling its spring sports schedules entirely. The Big West Conference and Mid-American Conference will play its men’s basketball tournaments this week without fans. The Golden State Warriors will play its Thursday night home game against former CU star Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets without fans in the seats. The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets will play two home games later this week without fans. And in Seattle, a hotspot of the virus outbreak in the United States, baseball’s Seattle Mariners announced they will seek an alternate venue for the team’s first home series later this month.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences announced its basketball tournaments would bar fans beginning with Thursday’s play. On Wednesday evening, the Pac-12 followed suit, barring fans from its tournament in Las Vegas beginning Thursday.

More locally, the University of Denver is serving as the host school for two NCAA events this month, both of which will be held without fans. That includes an NCAA hockey regional on March 27-28 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, as well as an NCAA gymnastics regional set for DU’s Magness Arena April 2-4.

March Madness clearly will not be the same without the fans stoking the atmosphere, and the NCAA also said it is considering moving the sites for the regional finals, as well as the Final Four in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, to smaller, less cavernous venues.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

As for the Buffs, life on the road the past three weeks has not spurred any additional precautionary measures, according to Boyle. The team is administered flu shots before the season, and given the close proximity of the players lends to even common colds making the rounds through the locker room, the Buffs are reminded throughout the year about basic precautions like washing their hands frequently.

“When you have sickness on your team, if you’re sick on the road the guy gets his own room,” Boyle said. “We keep him away from everybody else. You always go through that stuff as a basketball team throughout the season. Obviously this is a much more publicized and much more serious situation than the common cold.”