White Fields Community Church to move from St. Vrain Memorial Building into new home

The congregation at White Fields Community Church, after meeting weekly at the St. Vrain Memorial Building near Roosevelt Park in Longmont for nearly 1 1/2 decades, will have its own place of worship beginning later this month.

According to Shelby Lawson, the operations director at the church, the more than 200 average weekly attendees will get to attend the first service at the new location on March 29.

“We’re ecstatic, all of us. We can’t wait,” said Lawson. “It just opens up so many different ministry opportunities for us, and it gives us the ability to have a building that we can be in seven days a week.”

Right now, the church only sets up at the St. Vrain Memorial Building on Sundays. Pastor Nick Cady added that the new location — in the southwest corner of an office building at 2950 Colorful Ave. near the Smucker’s plant in Longmont — will allow the church to hold a Good Friday service, something they haven’t been able to do before.

“We have an office, but you can’t put 200 people in a 1,000-square-foot office,” said Cady, who has been a pastor at the nondenominational church since 2012. “So we’re excited about all these opportunities that having a 24-hour, dedicated space is going to offer us.”

The new location also offers a lot more square footage than the church’s weekly home at the St. Vrain Memorial Building. Right now they hold services on a basketball court, while their new spot will have 24,000 square feet of space, according to Lawson.

“We’re able to now do everything under one roof,” said Cady. “It’s a big upgrade for our kids, it’s a big upgrade for our youth, there’s a dedicated youth room. It’s a place where we can have everything in one place.”

“It’s really a… sense of permanence for our church, which we’ve never had.”

White Fields Community Church’s first service at its new location will take place at 10 a.m. March 29. The church’s first Good Friday service will be at 6 p.m. on April 10.