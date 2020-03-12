GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Avanti, New Belgium create party bus to and…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Avanti, New Belgium create party bus to and from ski areas

Ski & Snowboard Club hoping to run regularly next ski season

Members of the Ski & Snowboard Club can meet up at Avanti before getting shuttled to and from a ski area. (Provided by New Belgium)
By | dworthington@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

It’s a question that haunts every skier and snowboarder: Would you rather sit in I-70 ski traffic, or would you rather do literally anything else — such as, say, drink a beer?

Soon, you might not have to choose.

Avanti and New Belgium have partnered to create the Ski & Snowboard Club, which enables riders to meet up at the food hall, get shuttled to a ski area, enjoy the slopes and après-ski while heading home on the “party” bus.

“Traffic is so brutal,” said Patrick O’Neill, co-owner of Avanti. “What better way to deal with traffic than having a couple beers in the back of a bus?”

Avanti and New Belgium have been testing the waters this season, sending a bus to Loveland in February. This Friday, a sold-out bus will be taking a group to Copper Mountain for A Day For Jake in honor of the late snowboarding legend Jake Burton. Another bus will ride in April. (The details for the upcoming trip haven’t been set, so look for updates on both Avanti and New Belgium’s social media accounts.)

The new bus trips are a natural fit for Avanti, O’Neill said

“We’ve seen so much of people coming in with their ski gear, showing up at 5 o’clock on a Saturday and having some beers,” O’Neill said. “It’s their own version of après-ski.”

Next ski season, the Ski & Snowboard Club’s goal is to run buses twice a month, said Will Frazier with New Belgium. The two businesses are still looking at the best way to run the program, whether it’s buying a season pass or offering one-offs. The club is open to partnering with any mountain.

As of now, riders looking at the upcoming April bus shouldn’t be too worried about their wallets. Both O’Neill and Frazier said the goal wasn’t to make lots of money off the club. That explains why Friday’s bus tickets, which include a lift ticket, beer, lunch and the party bus, come in at $10. Riders could have also grabbed a hoodie for an extra $20.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

Danika Worthington

Danika Worthington, a Phoenix native and Arizona State University journalism school graduate, covers breaking and general news ranging from crime and courts to science and LGBTQ issues.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Outdoors

  1. Funeral Homes: How Do You Choose?

    Nobody thinks about funeral homes until they need to make a choice. But families in the Frederick area can take...
  2. The Most Pampering Skin Care

    West End Salon offers the most pampering skin care you can imagine. They will help you keep your skin healthy...
  3. Best Pet Amenities At Habitat Apartments

    Habitat Apartments goes above and beyond the usual pet-friendly amenities. They understand that your dog or cat is truly a...
  4. Are You Remodeling Your Home?

    Are you remodeling your home? Nothing will transform the interior like a new hardwood floor. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides expert...
  5. Save Money On Appliances

    Want to save money on appliances? Start with already low prices, then add in the rebates and you’ll find amazing...