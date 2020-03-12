GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder City Council to consider emergency remote meeting ordinance amid coronavirus

Library district discussion still to take place Tuesday, with option for public to call in comments

By | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder City Council on Tuesday will consider an emergency ordinance to hold remote meetings during certain circumstances, as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread in the state and large gatherings are canceled across the country.

As of Thursday afternoon, with no confirmed cases announced yet in Boulder County, Council is planning to meet Tuesday, with a public hearing on the possibility of forming a new taxing district to fund the city’s public library system still on the agenda.

Officials are working out a way for members of the public to call in their comments for Tuesday night, should they not want to attend, city spokesman Patrick von Keyserling said. The public is still invited to be heard in person for those who choose to attend.

The measure would give the Council members, as well as advisory board and commission members, the option to participate in meetings remotely, by phone or over the internet, in times of “any disaster emergency resulting from a contagious disease or in the event that the Governor of Colorado has issued a statewide declaration of emergency because of a contagious disease.”

It also would give Council, advisory bodies and the city manager the option of limiting the public from attending a meeting in person, given there is an option to participate remotely provided. The Council and the Open Space Board of Trustees, Housing Advisory Board and Planning Board meetings are already streamed on the city’s website at bouldercolorado.gov/boulder8 or on Comcast in high definition on channel 880 and in standard definition on channel 8.

The same three entities could also cancel meetings in such circumstances, continue the consideration of agenda items and the city manager could push back deadlines and hearings or other processes needed for issuing licenses and permits.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
