Boulder Economic Council director to leave top post in June

BOULDER — Clif Harald, the longtime executive director of the Boulder Economic Council, will leave his position and return to his private consulting practice.

“After nearly a decade of collaboration on the unprecedented evolution of our economy, I’ve decided that it’s time to transition out of my role with the BEC. I plan to reactivate my consulting practice and pursue new personal goals,” Harald said Thursday in a letter to Council members.

Harald served nine years in his role, which he took on shortly after the Great Recession damaged local economies across the country.

Harald will continue as director through June 12 and will assist with searching for a successor to his position. The 2020 Boulder Economic Summit is June 11, so he’ll be on board for that event.

His consulting business will focus on economic development and emphasize sustainability, small business development and startups, as well as talent development and talent acquisition.

“There is no question that Clif has had a unique and pivotal role in helping to understand and shape the direction of Boulder’s economic vitality efforts and the results of those efforts speak for themselves,” John Tayer, president of the Boulder Chamber, told BizWest. “The Boulder Chamber has the opportunity to work with Clif and our economic vitality partners to identify someone who will build on Clif’s legacy of achievements and continue to foster our economic vitality.”

Harald told BizWest he was satisfied by working with local investors and leaders on regional economic growth issues.

“I’ve also had the privilege of working in a high-touch manner with more than 1,100 companies in Boulder,” he said. “Companies as small as zingfit to as large as Google or AstraZeneca have been rewarding.”

