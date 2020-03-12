Boulder’s Friends School closes over false coronavirus report

Friends School, a preschool to eighth-grade private school in Boulder, told parents Wednesday night the school would be closed based on a substitute teacher reporting to the school’s officials a positive test for COVID-19.

School officials later confirmed with local and state health officials that the individual provided false information and had not tested positive. The person instead appears to have had symptoms that have been associated with the virus.

The school closed both its campuses Thursday as a precaution for cleaning, according to school officials. The person’s symptoms began several days after being in the school’s preschool and elementary buildings.

“We understand that receiving this news has caused considerable stress,” Friends School Head of School Honor Taft wrote in a message to families. “It is our commitment to always err on the side of caution and to keep our community safe and healthy.”

A parent posted the original email on social media, generating rumors about a COVID-19 positive patient in Boulder. According to Boulder County Public Health, as of Thursday, no one in the county had tested positive for the virus.

In a statement included in a letter from Friends School to families, Boulder County Public Health praised the school for its response to the report from the substitute teacher, saying the school “followed the recommended guidance perfectly.”

School officials are still deciding whether to reopen Friday.