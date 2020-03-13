Colorado Shakespeare Festival still set for summer

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival at the University of Colorado Boulder is still scheduled to take place, though all spring events hosted by the College of Music and Department of Theatre & Dance — including the Eklund Opera, Artist Series, Takacs Quartet and ensemble performances — are canceled.

The festival is set to take place from June to August and will include performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “All’s Well That Ends Well” and “The Odyssey.”

“We are still full steam ahead and ramping up for the summer 2020 season,” said Tim Orr, producing artistic director. “Our expectation is to perform all of the shows under a beautiful Boulder sky this summer.”

No festival ticketholders have requested refunds, Orr said.

“We are taking extra precautions, and we are preparing for heightened sanitary measures to protect our staff and the audiences during the summer,” Orr said. “We are going to closely monitor the situation and keep listening to campus leadership, which is what we’re currently doing.”

CU Presents will reach out to those who purchased tickets to events that have been canceled, according to the group’s website.

“If you are holding tickets for a performance that was scheduled to occur before May 8, we will be reaching out to you as soon as we can to present ticket options,” the statement said. “Due to the variety of circumstances for different events, it will take a us a bit of time to have options ready for you.”