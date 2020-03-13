GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder campus tours canceled

News
CU Boulder campus tours canceled

The University of Colorado Boulder has canceled on-campus tours and visits for prospective students as part of a wide-ranging response to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

“To help limit COVID-19 risk to our prospective students and community, CU Boulder is taking precautions to keep our community safe by suspending on-campus visit programs and tours starting Monday, March 16,” the university posted on its main page for tours. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes and appreciate your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation.”

All CU Boulder classes will transition from in-person to online-only starting Monday in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus, though the campus will remain open. There have not been any confirmed cases of the illness in Boulder County.

