CU Boulder cancels Friday classes

All in-person classes at the University of Colorado Boulder will be canceled on Friday in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Campus leaders posted the announcement at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, nearly six hours after confirming that an employee had tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

CU Boulder dining halls, residence halls, medical services and other campus services will be open, and all classes will switch to online-only on Monday.

“The university is taking these actions after consulting with Boulder County Public Health officials as part of local, state and federal efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” the university said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.