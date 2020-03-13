GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder to host coronavirus virtual town hall

News
CU News

CU Boulder to host coronavirus virtual town hall

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Editor’s note: In the interest of public safety, all coronavirus coverage is being provided free to all readers. Support more reporting like this with a subscription.

University of Colorado Boulder leaders will host a virtual town hall Friday morning to discuss the impacts of the novel coronavirus on the campus community.

CU Boulder announced this week that all classes will transition to online-only starting Monday, though the campus — including dining halls, residence halls and other facilities — will remain open.

From 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., campus leaders will discuss the university’s response and impacts; academic plans; staffing questions and issues related to students, housing and dining.

A link to the town hall live stream is available at colorado.edu/coronavirus.

Katie Langford

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in CU News

  1. Funeral Homes: How Do You Choose?

    Nobody thinks about funeral homes until they need to make a choice. But families in the Frederick area can take...
  2. The Most Pampering Skin Care

    West End Salon offers the most pampering skin care you can imagine. They will help you keep your skin healthy...
  3. Best Pet Amenities At Habitat Apartments

    Habitat Apartments goes above and beyond the usual pet-friendly amenities. They understand that your dog or cat is truly a...
  4. Are You Remodeling Your Home?

    Are you remodeling your home? Nothing will transform the interior like a new hardwood floor. Boulder Hardwood Flooring provides expert...
  5. Save Money On Appliances

    Want to save money on appliances? Start with already low prices, then add in the rebates and you’ll find amazing...