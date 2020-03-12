GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Flatirons Community Church closing campuses, will only stream services online amid coronavirus this weekend

Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Flatirons Community Church is closing its campuses in response to the coronavirus and will stream services online Saturday and Sunday.

Church spokesperson Korrie Bartels confirmed the action Thursday, and pastor Jim Burgen posted an announcement on YouTube.

Services will be streamed at flatironschurch.com on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Only staff and a handful of production/worship volunteers will be here Saturday morning in order to record the service for the weekend,” Bartels said.

Burgen said in the message posted on YouTube that the church would make decisions about future services after this weekend.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
