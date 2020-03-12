Harald to leave Boulder Economic Council leadership role

Clif Harald, longtime executive director of the Boulder Economic Council, will leave his position and return to his private consulting practice.

“After nearly a decade of collaboration on the unprecedented evolution of our economy, I’ve decided that it’s time to transition out of my role with the BEC. I plan to reactivate my consulting practice and pursue new personal goals,” Harald said Thursday.

“Most of you have heard me say many times how privileged I feel to be part of Boulder’s truly unique economy. The opportunity to support Boulder’s economic vitality has been the most rewarding of my career.” he said.

Harald will have served nine years in his role, which he took on shortly after the Great Recession damaged local economies across the country.

“There is no question that Clif has had a unique and pivotal role in helping to understand and shape the direction of Boulder’s economic vitality efforts and the results of those efforts speak for themselves,” said John Tayer, president of the Boulder Chamber. “He is someone who understands the pulse of our economy and has contributed greatly to our collective efforts.”

“The Boulder Chamber has the opportunity to work with Clif and our economic vitality partners to identify someone who will build on Clif’s legacy of achievements and continue to foster our economic vitality. This is a position that will garner interest from economic vitality professionals across the country. Of great importance to us is that they understand the Boulder economy and the values that we hold in propelling our economic vitality.”

Harald said three things have been most satisfying to him in his role with the council.

“The Boulder Economic Council isn’t just a name. It’s a leadership group of businesses in the community. Working so closely with that leadership organization of 58 investors, a who’s who of leaders who represent every key industry and sector in our community, has been satisfying.

“I’ve also had the privilege of working in a high-touch manner with more than 1,100 companies in Boulder. Companies as small as zingfit to as large as Google or AstraZeneca have been rewarding.

“And the chamber staff and board are a remarkable group of people, and that’s been rewarding during my tenure here,” Harald said.

Harald will continue in a transition role through June 12, assist with the search for a replacement and help with onboarding of a new director. The 2020 Boulder Economic Summit is June 11, so he’ll be on board for that event.

Harald has lived in Boulder for more than 40 years, moving there in 1971, and has worked in economic development for the past 12 years. His background prior to economic development was in financial services and information technology. He has a masters degree in urban planning.

His consulting business will focus on economic development, especially the Boulder approach to economic development, which has an emphasis on sustainability, small business development and startups. He’ll also focus on talent development and talent acquisition, he said.

