Laugh Lines, Boulder’s newest comedy club, brings ‘New York experience’ to Pearl

Editor’s Note: After this article went to print, we were informed of cancelations of shows happening on March 13 and 14 over coronavirus concerns.

Oftentimes in childhood, there’s a pivotal moment when adolescents get a taste of their first passion — a look into something that may blossom into their life’s work. For comedian Brad Belanger that instance came when he was just 8 years old, hanging in a bunk bed with a buddy, watching Dana Carvey perform his “Choppin’ Broccoli” song — a tune that perfectly spoofed the power ballads of the ‘80s. Belanger — completely entranced by the SNL star — had uncovered his calling.

“I was marveled by it,” said Belanger, founder and director of Boulder’s new Laugh Lines Comedy Club. “Me and my friend Josh were dying. I’d never seen anybody sing and play the piano like that. I remember thinking, in my brain, ‘I want to do that. I want it to be my job to make everybody laugh.’ I decided right then and there.”

Years later, this New York-raised comic has done stand-up comedy everywhere from the clubs of Dublin, Ireland, to aboard a Carnival Cruise ship where he performed up to four shows a night when he was just 20. The funny man’s latest venture comes in the form of Laugh Lines Comedy Club — a 50-seat venue at 1739 Pearl St. While the Boulder locale, formerly short-lived Tuscan cycling-themed Strade Bianche Cafe, has seen its share of changes, its recent transformation into a place where libations are sipped and laughs are had seems to be a welcomed one.

Since opening Feb. 14, the establishment has consistently garnered community interest with multiple sold-out shows. Operating on most Friday and Saturday nights, it is quickly becoming Pearl Street’s ideal spot to blow off steam from the work week and take comfort in the humorous and diverse comedy from regional and faraway talent.

“At Laugh Lines, people get to see shows in a small dark room — it’s intimate,” Belanger said. “You don’t get that at the Bellco Theatre or the Boulder Theater. They get the New York experience here.”

The basement-like ambiance is further complemented by red velvet curtains, old comedy albums Belanger places on the tables of booths and music by keyboardist Lucas Cozby.

“Having a live keyboard player brings a whole other element to it,” Belanger said. “It’s that New York jazzy kind of vibe.”

Belanger, who relocated to Boulder in 2016, was inspired to bring a steady comedy club to Boulder that would give comics the amount of stage time they deserve.

“When I moved here, I was going to open mics in Denver and trying to find ones in Boulder,” Belanger said. “I didn’t want to stay up all night just to get five minutes at the bar.”

A fan of Bohemian Biergarten’s Sunday night stand-up comic showcase, he won’t schedule shows on Sundays, as to “not step on their toes.” From taking classes at New York’s famous Comedy Cellar to performing at Miami Improv, Belanger has honed his craft and sees the possibility of Laugh Lines franchising — potentially popping up in other cities.

After years of self-promotion, Belanger is perhaps the ideal hype-man for Boulder’s latest entertainment offering. From organically building a fan base on the club’s Instagram and Facebook pages to walking the streets and distributing flyers, he plays a role in each element of operations.

He also acts as host and at a previous show boldly left a voicemail for a dude who had stood up an audience member.

On Thursdays, the space operates under the moniker The Velvet Room, where alternative bands plug in and rock out, but on Fridays and Saturdays it’s all about the jokes.

“I’ve always enjoyed performing in Boulder and I’ve always had a weird love for performing in new venues,” said Denver-based comic Anthony Crawford, who will take the stage at Laugh Lines Friday. “So, for me, I’m just looking forward to giving him a reason to bring me back in the future.”

Crawford, known for his high-energy comedic storytelling, has entertained troops at military bases throughout the country and digs deep into the layered artistry and components of comedy with his podcast “Talkin’ Shop.”

“My dad got me into comedy as a kid,” Crawford said. “Honestly, stand-up comedy was the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do. But the ‘ah-ha’ moment was making my mom laugh when my grandma died. Nothing greater than making someone’s day better.”

It’s Belanger’s hope that Laugh Lines will not only be a platform for established talent, but also be a springboard for up-and-coming comics to find their voices.

“Since starting this, I’ve discovered there are a lot of people interested in trying comedy,” Belanger said. “At times, the circles of open mics and improv can feel almost cliquish. We don’t want that to be the case here.”

In the spring, possibly on April Fool’s Day, Laugh Lines will put on a “First Timers Five Minute Comedy Show.” Ben Searchinger will host the evening of newbies.

In addition to attendees finding satisfaction in the anecdotal musings of an array of comedians, they also can order from a small but varied menu. Beer and wine are available for purchase, as well as bites that include chips and salsa, hummus, queso, Buffalo wings, garlic Parmesan fries and chicken nachos.

Bucket-list comics that Belanger would like to see take the stage at Laugh s “]Lines include Dave Chappelle, late Greg Giraldo and George Carlin.

While that trio seems a pretty tall order, he has already been in touch with notable industry stars like Jim Breuer of stoner comedy “Half Baked,” Sam Morril and Mark Normand. Adam Hunter, who has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Chelsea Lately,” will perform at Laugh Lines on May 23 and 24.

“I want to prove to the people that own the building that this is something that should be here, and that’s exactly the feedback I hear verbatim from the people I hand out flyers to and meet on the street.” Belanger said.

On March 20, Los Angeles-based comic Subhah Agarwal, who has written for “The Jim Jefferies Show” on Comedy Central and “Comedy Knockout” on TruTv, will perform at Laugh Lines. A first-generation American, she cohosts the podcast “My American Nightmare,” in which she she invites foreign friends to chat about the immigrant experience.

“I’ve never met a comedian as hard-working as her,” Belanger said. “She’s become so successful and to have her come here means a lot to me.”

“I believe I first met Brad (Belanger) when he was hosting an open mic in New York almost six years ago,” said Agarwal. “Brad, being a stand-up, knows comedy inside and out, so I’m excited to perform in a club that I know will be able to create the right atmosphere for comedy.”

Agarwal started doing stand-up when she was still in her teens. Fans can catch her on season three of HBO’s “Westworld,” MTV2, Comedy Central and “Gotham Comedy Live.” She will also perform at Denver Comedy Underground at The Irish Snug on March 21 and at Bohemian Biergarten on March 22.

“I love that stand-up is about individual perspective,” Agarwal said. “Coming from a strict background where I was told how to feel, comedy was the first time I had to figure out what I actually thought of the world around me. I love that it’s supposed to spread joy and points of view and even if you don’t agree with how the comedian thinks, it should still be entertaining. As things get more divided, it’s getting harder and harder for people to listen to other points of view but I feel like comedy is still somewhat bridging that gap here and there.”

If you go

What: Anthony Crawford (Friday) and Subhah Agarwal (March 20)

When: 8 p.m. Friday (Crawford) and 7:30 p.m. March 20 (Agarwal)

Where: Laugh Lines Comedy Club, 1739 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $12.50-$20

More info: facebook.com/LaughLinesComedyClub, 954-303-6611