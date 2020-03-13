World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled in response to coronavirus

Sunday at noon, The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade was scheduled to return under the direction of new sponsor the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Boulder. The sponsor, following the lead of Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancellation, has decided to halt all festivities in the wake of the coronavirus.

Throughout the years, the event — spanning nearly four decades — has been hosted by now-shuttered establishments Conor O’Neill’s and Boulder Beer Company. Had the parade continued this March, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge, at 1543 Pearl St., would have acted as home base.

This year’s reemergence of the parade — originally set to take place on 16th Street between Spruce and Pearl — would have included spirited routines by the Boulder Lawn Chair Drill Team, performances by McTeggart Irish Dancers, Hula dancing, Irish music and appearances by Irish Wolfhounds.

According to one parade organizer, Mary Rios, if there is enough community interest the parade will potentially carry on at a later date this year as a ‘half-way to St. Patrick’s Day’ event.