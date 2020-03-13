GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day…

Entertainment

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled in response to coronavirus

The event, originally set to take place in Boulder on Sunday, may occur later this year

Laura Cutter, center, and Scott Regnier, come out of the “Soul Train” tunnel made by the Paddy O’Furniture Drill Team at the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 2015. This year’s parade, originally set for Sunday in Boulder, has been canceled as a precaution against the potential spreading of coronavirus. (Cliff Grassmick / Staff photographer)
By Boulder Daily Camera
Sunday at noon, The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade was scheduled to return under the direction of new sponsor the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Boulder. The sponsor, following the lead of Denver’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancellation, has decided to halt all festivities in the wake of the coronavirus.

Ruby Yurk, 4 1/2, left, and her brother, Charlie, 2 1/2, watch Sunday’s festivities from Conor O’Neill’s during the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Boulder in 2016. (Daily Camera file photo)

Throughout the years, the event — spanning nearly four decades — has been hosted by now-shuttered establishments Conor O’Neill’s and Boulder Beer Company. Had the parade continued this March, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge, at 1543 Pearl St., would have acted as home base.

This year’s reemergence of the parade — originally set to take place on 16th Street between Spruce and Pearl — would have included spirited routines by the Boulder Lawn Chair Drill Team, performances by McTeggart Irish Dancers, Hula dancing, Irish music and appearances by Irish Wolfhounds.

According to one parade organizer, Mary Rios, if there is enough community interest the parade will potentially carry on at a later date this year as a ‘half-way to St. Patrick’s Day’ event.

Kalene McCort | Features Reporter

Kalene McCort covers arts and entertainment throughout the Front Range.
