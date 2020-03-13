GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder attempted murder suspect to be held…

Boulder Area news

Boulder attempted murder suspect to be held without bond, set for trial

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Jack Daniel Ulrey

A Boulder judge has ruled an attempted murder suspect could be held without bond, and set him for trial in June.

Jack Ulrey, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two crime of violence sentence enhancers.

The attempted murder count is a Class 2 felony, while the first-degree assault charges are Class 3 felonies.

According to online records, Boulder District Judge Bruce Langer ruled Thursday that Ulrey would be held without bond. Prosecutors said Ulrey posed a safety threat to the community and was on parole for a previous attempted murder and assault case when he picked up the new allegations.

Following the bond ruling, Ulrey pleaded not guilty and was set for a 10-day trial beginning June 8.

He is also set for a motions hearing on May 6, according to online records.

According to an affidavit, Boulder police were called to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital after a woman was transported with serious injuries resulting from an assault.

When officers arrived, the woman said she was at Ulrey’s apartment in the 2600 block of Juniper Avenue when he suddenly took her to the ground as she was leaving. The woman said he began trying to pull on her tongue and choked her to the point of unconsciousness.

The woman said when she regained consciousness, Ulrey began to punch her and she was again knocked unconscious.

The woman told police she woke up with tape over her mouth, and saw Ulrey was no longer at the apartment. She was able to get to a gas station to call for help.

The woman said she was not in a romantic relationship with Ulrey, and said there was no argument before the sudden attack. The woman did say Ulrey had made previous comments about making people “look like the Joker by pulling their mouths apart” and pulling out their tongues so they could not scream.

Doctors told police the woman suffered a nasal fracture and injuries to her face, arms, hand, tongue, neck, chest and hip.

Ulrey was arrested on Feb. 20 in Allentown, Pa., and then extradited back to Boulder County Jail.

