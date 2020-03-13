GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder Chamber surveys business about COVID-19…

News
Business

Boulder Chamber surveys business about COVID-19 need

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber sent its members a survey this week to gauge the business community’s needs for support and resources to mitigate the effects of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The electronic survey includes questions such as “How is COVID-19 currently impacting your organization?” and “What resources and support do you anticipate needing in the future?”

“I want to be clear with all of you regarding the efforts of the Boulder Chamber in response to circumstances associated with the spread of COVID-19, both the public health concerns and economic impacts,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer wrote in a message to members that accompanied the survey. “We recognize, first and foremost, that protection of public health is a priority. To that end, we will be vigilant in our attention to the latest directives from the public health and emergency response authorities in following their guidance.”

Next week a chamber “staff team will compile the input we receive and work to make sure we’re implementing the tools we can and/or making sure other proper officials and agencies give full consideration to the feedback we receive,” Tayer wrote.

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Doctor Clark

    If you have joint pain or dysfunction, Boulder Prolotherapy is the right clinic for you. Prolotherapy treats a wide variety...
  2. The Best Car Care Services

    We rely on our cars practically every day. If your car doesn’t start, run and stop as it should, it’s...
  3. Runners Rehabilitation Care

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  4. How Do You Choose A Veterinary Hospital?

    How do you choose a veterinary hospital? Your pets deserve the best care you can provide, so bring them to...
  5. Unfinished Furniture In Broomfield

    Are you shopping for unfinished furniture in Broomfield? Unfinished Furniture Colorado carries real wood furniture of unparalleled value. You’ll get...