Boulder closes libraries, rec centers and senior centers due to coronavirus concerns

Boulder has closed all libraries, recreation centers and senior centers for at least the next two weeks due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

The closure took effect at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain in place until at least March 29, according to a release.

The Chautauqua ranger cottage will also be closed during that time.

City programs, classes and drop-in activities will also be suspended, the release said.

Outdoor facilities are remaining open, with Flatirons Golf Course, Boulder Reservoir and city parks available for self-directed activities, with strong sanitation practices being used at them, the release said. But the Flatirons Golf Course Saint Patricks’ Day Scramble event scheduled Saturday has been canceled or postponed, along with the Beyond Pesticides Conference set for April and the EXPAND Banquet set for Tuesday.

While City Council meetings are being held and televised as scheduled, all other Boulder advisory boards and commissions events are canceled through March 29. Seating in Council chambers for Council meetings will be arranged to accommodate for social distancing of attendees. A call-in number for members of the public who wish to speak in public comment during Council meetings will be made available Tuesday.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in meetings remotely.

City parks and recreation programs, including childcare, are suspended as well, and one-day group volunteer events and projects are also canceled through March 29. The city will work to reschedule if possible or provide credits or pro-rated refunds to impacted participants, and participants will be contacted directly as details become available, the release said.

Meals on Wheels will continue home deliveries with senior centers shut down, the release said. Activities hosted at Age Well Centers are canceled, including city-facilitated trips to local and regional destinations.

Library patrons with items checked out should hold onto them until April 30, with libraries not accepting returns at branches or book drops.

Library resources available online at research.boulderlibrary.org/eCollections include:

Library catalog searches and the option to place items on hold

Checking your library card to view your account or renew items

eBooks, audiobooks, videos or music

Searches of library databases

Chatting with a librarian 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or emailing a question

Setting up a new library card

The city is not canceling third-party events unless there is a specific declaration or mandate to do so from Boulder County Public Health, which is currently promoting social distancing guidelines and recommending, but not requiring, canceling or postponing large gatherings in city parks.

The city has not canceled any permits for events scheduled on its property, but community members are urged to carefully review information on the virus provided by public health organizations when deciding whether to attend.

The city will allow for postponement if possible or cancellation with no financial penalty, and is informing event organizers of this option.

Events that do proceed will be required to follow Centers for Disease Control, state and public health guidelines, including providing hand-washing stations, hand sanitizers and tissues. Additionally, they are recommended to clean frequently touched surfaces often.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks is not currently issuing new special-use permits for large groups on city-managed open space, and bookings of open space facilities for weddings and other events may be subject to change.

The city’s Planning and Development Services Center has desks remaining open, but many of the center’s activities and processes can be completed online, and members of the public are encouraged to use its online services when possible at boulderplandevelop.net/ and through its online customer self-service portal at energovcss.bouldercolorado.gov/EnerGov_Prod/SelfService/#/home.

The city has reassured its drinking water is safe, with no threat of becoming a source of the virus, and the wastewater recovery process uses an ultraviolet light disinfection system to destruct viruses before water is returned to Boulder Creek.

The Boulder Water Resource Recovery Facility and water treatment plants are not currently accepting reservations for tours. Tours that were scheduled to occur are canceled, and participants with reservations will be contacted directly about the cancellation.