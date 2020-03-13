GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County Parks and Open Space cancels programs through April

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County Parks and Open Space is canceling all March and April public programs, projects, hikes, and events due to concerns over the new coronavirus. That includes indoor programs, volunteer projects, and Fairgrounds events. The Kids & Family Carnival originally slated for Saturday is canceled.

As the department continues to monitor the situation and follow guidelines presented by Boulder County Public Health, there is a strong possibility that future events will also be affected. The weekly Saturday Farmer’s Market had been set to start April 4.

The department will keep website up-to-date and directly notify registered participants, event coordinators, and volunteers of any changes and/or cancellations of our programs, projects, and public meetings as they arise, a news release stated. Cancellations may occur quickly pending changes in state and national COVID-19 conditions.

Parks and Open Space is closely monitoring the developing recommendations of Boulder County Public Health, who, in turn, are working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in evaluating and implementing the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. The public is invited to visit the department’s Hikes and Events and Fairgrounds calendars for specific program information. Both can be found at Bouldercounty.org/departments/parks-and-open-space/.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
