Boulder, Fox theaters, Dairy Arts Center…

Boulder, Fox theaters, Dairy Arts Center announce cancellations amid outbreak

The Boulder Theater and some other local entertainment venues are closing through at least March 31 over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. (Camera file photo)
Boulder arts and entertainment venues are closing down temporarily due to the coronavirus.

Both the Boulder Theater and Fox Theater are postponing all shows through at least March 31, and their operators are honoring ticket holders for new dates of rescheduled shows.

The Dairy Arts Center is open and operational through Sunday, but is canceling performances and screenings beginning Monday until further notice.

Check dailycamera.com for closure and cancellation announcements due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

