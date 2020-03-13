GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder settlement with Zayd Atkinson to include $125K payment from city

Zayd Atkinson speaks before Boulder City Council on March 18 about how he was treated by the Boulder Police officers while picking up trash in his own yard. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff photographer)
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder is set to issue a $125,000 settlement payment to Zayd Atkinson, the black Naropa University student who was confronted by a now-former city police officer last year while picking up trash outside his school housing unit.

Video and reports of the incident, during which Atkinson was repeatedly asked for identification showing he lived at the property he was cleaning, made local and national headlines and led to the city revamping public oversight of Boulder Police Department.

The officer, John Smyly, resigned with a severance package, as the City Council and community members were troubled by the incident.

The city on Thursday announced the settlement but did not include the terms in a news release. Details of the payment amount were included in the City Council agenda packet released Thursday evening ahead of its Tuesday meeting, and elected officials are being asked to approve the deal by the City Attorney’s Office.

It is city policy that settlements involving payments exceeding $10,000 require Council approval.

