Boulder’s UCAR, NCAR, closing Tuesday

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s University Corporation for Atmospheric Research has decided on a temporary closure of its Colorado campuses, which includes the National Center for Atmospheric Research Mesa Laboratory, to protect its employees and slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, in the community. The closure is effective at noon Tuesday.

The NCAR Mesa lab, which had already been closed to the public, as well as 11 other buildings in Boulder and Broomfield, are affected by the measure, according to a news release. The popular trailhead by the Mesa Laboratory will remain open for hikers.

Employees whose job duties allow for it will continue to telework during the closure. A UCAR spokesman said the closure was for an indefinite period of time.

UCAR manages NCAR for the National Science Foundation.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
