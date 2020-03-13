GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Charlotte’s Web launches new R&D division

News
Business

Charlotte’s Web launches new R&D division

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTC:CWBHF), a local CBD product manufacturer, recently launched the firm’s CW Labs science division to bolster research and development efforts.

The new R&D team will study the “science of hemp derived phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid compounds,” according to a Charlotte’s Web news release.

The 12-person team will operate out of Boulder and Buffalo, New York.

“The launch of CW Labs formalizes our reach into the science, efficacy and safety of hemp plant compounds,” said CW CEO Deanie Elsner in a statement. “CW Labs demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our cutting-edge position with consumer wellness products derived from our proprietary hemp.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Doctor Clark

    If you have joint pain or dysfunction, Boulder Prolotherapy is the right clinic for you. Prolotherapy treats a wide variety...
  2. The Best Car Care Services

    We rely on our cars practically every day. If your car doesn’t start, run and stop as it should, it’s...
  3. Runners Rehabilitation Care

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  4. How Do You Choose A Veterinary Hospital?

    How do you choose a veterinary hospital? Your pets deserve the best care you can provide, so bring them to...
  5. Unfinished Furniture In Broomfield

    Are you shopping for unfinished furniture in Broomfield? Unfinished Furniture Colorado carries real wood furniture of unparalleled value. You’ll get...