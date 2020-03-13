Coronavirus testing restrictions leave some Boulder residents in the dark

Two weeks ago, Lisa Sweeney-Miran took a trip with her family to Maryland. After getting back to Boulder, Sweeney-Miran said some of them began to see flu-like symptoms.

“First it was my 6-year-old,” Sweeney-Miran said. “Then some other folks in the house started showing symptoms.”

With Colorado and the world in the middle of an outbreak of the new coronavirus, Sweeney-Miran and her family quarantined themselves.

“We called to try and see if we could get tested,” Sweeney-Miran said. She told health officials about their symptoms and their travel plans.

“We were told that wasn’t good enough” Sweeney-Miran said.

Sweeney-Miran said she was told that her family could only get tested if they had contact with someone who had been tested for the virus. But Sweeney-Miran noted that, with many symptomatic people not being tested, this meant few people being tested.

“It’s a bit of a Catch 22,” Sweeney-Miran said.

Sweeney-Miran said it’s a small consolation that nobody in her household is high risk, but said she also works at the Mother House Shelter and has an employee there who is at a higher risk and has run into similar difficulties trying to get tested.

“We don’t want to have sick folks coming in to work,” Sweeney-Miran said. “It’s making it very difficult to staff the shelter when we have no information about our individual staff members.”

There are now more than 70 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, including one fatality, but Gov. Jared Polis said there are likely thousands of people with COVID-19 in the state that have not yet been tested and are not even aware they have the highly contagious disease.

Colorado has collected tests for more than 1,500 people so far, way above the national average, but Polis wants the state to be testing thousands per day.

“We are focused on expanding testing because early protection means early treatment if needed,” Polis said during a news conference on Friday.

For now, Sweeney-Miran and her family are stuck in self-quarantine, even if they may never know whether or not it was completely necessary. Sweeney-Miran said her father will not be able to visit until they can get tested and come back negative or until they wait out their symptoms and the recommended isolation period.

“We’re left with more questions than answers,” she said.

And those questions range from concerns about the virus to concerns about how to keep a 10-year-old, 6-year-old and 4-year-old on house arrest occupied.

“We ran out of things to do at 10 a.m. (Friday),” Sweeney-Miran said. “We’ll see what the next few days look like.”