Eldora will remain open, but cancel events and reduce bus service as coronavirus spreads

By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Eldora Mountain Resort announced on Friday that it is eliminating its free weekend RTD bus ticket giveaways, suspending the free weekend shuttles from the Boulder County Justice Center through the end of the season, and canceling all events and live music through the end of March.

The majority of mountain operations, however, are expected to continue through the spring.

“We are committed to doing what we can to maintain our operations in ways that responsibly take into consideration the needs of our staff and guests,” a statement from the resort read. “We are doing so because it is our foundational belief that it is beneficial for the soul to live and enjoy the adventure lifestyle — and this is particularly the case in times like this, when anxiety and stress are high.”

