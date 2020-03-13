GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Judge sets hearing dates in Lucky’s bankruptcy case

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John Dorsey on Friday set two omnibus hearing dates in the Lucky’s Market bankruptcy case. The hearings will be May 27 and June 24 in Wilmington, Del.

The Boulder-born natural-grocery chain filed a series of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in January and shuttered dozens of stores locations across the country.

That move came roughly a month after grocery giant Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it would sell its investment stake in Lucky’s, which was founded in Boulder by chefs Bo and Trish Sharon.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based parent of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, invested in 2016 in Lucky’s to form a “strategic partnership” with the local chain. Bankruptcy filings show Lucky’s owes $301 million to Kroger.

As part of the bankruptcy process, Lucky’s has entered into agreements to sell the following store locations:

  • Publix, $11.5 million for five stores in Florida.
  • Aldi, $7.8 million for six stores in Florida.
  • Southeastern Grocers Inc. (Winn-Dixie), $2.8 million for five stores in Florida.
  • LM Acquisition Co. LLC, an entity owned by Lucky’s founders Bo and Trish Sharon, roughly $3.2 million for locations in north Boulder; Fort Collins; Traverse City, Michigan; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; and Columbia, Missouri.
  • Seabra Foods XIV Inc., $1.25 million for the Hunters Creek, Florida, (Orlando) store.
  • Hitchcock’s Markets, $275,000 for the St. Petersburg, Florida, store

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

