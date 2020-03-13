Judge sets hearing dates in Lucky’s bankruptcy case

WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge John Dorsey on Friday set two omnibus hearing dates in the Lucky’s Market bankruptcy case. The hearings will be May 27 and June 24 in Wilmington, Del.

The Boulder-born natural-grocery chain filed a series of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in January and shuttered dozens of stores locations across the country.

That move came roughly a month after grocery giant Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it would sell its investment stake in Lucky’s, which was founded in Boulder by chefs Bo and Trish Sharon.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based parent of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, invested in 2016 in Lucky’s to form a “strategic partnership” with the local chain. Bankruptcy filings show Lucky’s owes $301 million to Kroger.

As part of the bankruptcy process, Lucky’s has entered into agreements to sell the following store locations: