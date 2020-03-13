Local hospitals testing for coronavirus in ERs when warranted

Editor’s note: Boulder Community Health Director of Marketing Richard Sheehan’s comments were added to the story.

Boulder County hospitals are among those testing for the new coronavirus, but are doing so in their emergency rooms rather than at specific testing locations.

Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville and Longmont United Hospital, both Centura Health providers, as is SCL Health Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.

“We are presently working to expand the availability of alternative testing sites outside of emergency departments setting,” Avista Adventist Hospital Communications Advisor Kirsten Gurmendi said.

In Boulder, Boulder Community Health Director of Marketing Richard Sheehan said BCH does not have plans to develop a facility solely for testing. He added the hospital will not hold non-essential gatherings for community members.

Sheehan said BCH facilities follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding screening, testing and treatment.

“Our emergency departments will collect testing specimens for (emergency department) patients who meet appropriate criteria,” Sheehan said. “Patients without symptoms will not be tested.”

He added the best approach is for people is to stay home if they are sick.

“If you have symptoms such as fever, cough or other respiratory problems, you should call your health care provider before coming in for a scheduled appointment or going to the emergency department,” Sheehan said.

Good Samaritan Medical Center Communications Manager Kelly MacGregor said the hospital does not have an outpatient testing facility for community members concerned about the coronavirus. “We are using our usual Emergency Department process to care for patients in our community,” MacGregor said.

Media Relations Specialist for UCHealth Kelly Tracer said Long Peaks Hospital is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to follow the most up-to-date screening, testing and treatment recommendations for COVID-19, as all hospitals said they were doing.

“If a patient at UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital — in the emergency department or in an inpatient unit — in Longmont meets the criteria for COVID-19 testing, a test may be ordered,” Tracer said. “The specimen collection would be conducted at the hospital and the samples would then be sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s lab or a reference lab to be processed.”

Those who show symptoms should call their health care provider first, experts advise. Providers will give individuals information on whether testing is required and where to go if its.

According to the state health department, testing criteria includes: