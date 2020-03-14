Seismic campus changes unsettle CU Boulder students

The University of Colorado Boulder campus was quiet Friday afternoon after a week of tumultuous changes brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus in Colorado.

Over the course of one week, CU Boulder officials announced they would switch to online-only classes for the rest of the semester starting Monday, canceled nearly all events for the next several months, confirmed a campus employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and then canceled all in-person classes on Friday.

Freshmen Sierra Mark and Morgan Rose said they felt freaked out by how fast everything changed. Both students live on campus and are planning to move out of their residence halls and back home for the remainder of the semester.

“I feel scared, overwhelmed and nervous,” Rose said. “And also really sad, because it’s March and the semester is over.”

Rose is from Colorado and Mark is from Texas.

“We were supposed to have two more months of school to see our friends,” Rose said. “I’m leaving because all of my friends are leaving, and I would rather be home than alone at the dorm.”

Both said they don’t know any students who are staying in the residence halls after spring break.

CU Boulder is not issuing housing refunds to students, according to the university’s website. Spokeswoman Deborah Mendez Wilson said 198 students have checked out of campus residence halls so far.

Rose and Mark said they were not sure how they were going to do classwork in some courses, like a lab scheduled for next week where they were growing plants in fungus.

“They just keep saying, ‘Oh, we’ll let you know when we know,” Rose said. “I think the school has been really good about telling us what’s going on, but professors haven’t had time to figure out what they’re doing.”

Sophomores and roommates Brandon Lambrecht, Cole Davis and Ben Sullivan live off-campus and said they will stay in town.

More unsettling than the virus itself was all of the changes that are happening, Lambrecht said.

“It’s definitely shocking, the way it’s spreading,” he said. “I think all of the panic surrounding it is more of the thing that’s been hard to deal with, all of the changes as the result of the pandemic.”

Sullivan said though he’s only one day into all of his classes being online, he’s having a hard time adjusting.

“The routine has been abruptly changed,” he said. “I think all of us students have a time we always wake up, go to class, go to lunch. It’s something we’ve figured out, a schedule to keep you sane and manage your time properly, and now it’s out the window.”

Lambrecht, Davis and Sullivan said they weren’t sure they had enough food on hand to get through a two-week quarantine, but their parents live close enough that they could probably drop off groceries.

“If I’m going to get it, I just want to get it now and get it over with so I can rest up over spring break,” Davis said.

Fulbright Scholar Irma Zavitri said she’s feeling sad and worried about the new coronavirus. Zavitri, who lives in Indonesia, is teaching Indonesian Language as well as taking two classes this semester. Her students are not happy about switching to online-only, she said, and there’s a lot of unknowns about when she will return home.

“But because of this situation, people are being more strong and supporting each other,” she said. “The college, my friends, my classmates are telling me if something happened, if I’m not feeling well, to let them know and to talk to them.”

Ashley McArthur was taking a self-guided tour of campus with her mom, Bianca, because all campus tours were canceled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. They live in Texas but they decided not to cancel their trip.

“She’s really interested in Boulder and we thought it would be worth coming out,” Bianca McArthur said. “We’ve been super safe, but if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.”