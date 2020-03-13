St. Patrick’s Day 2020: Shamrockin’ parties swarm the Front Range

Editor’s note: Organizers canceled The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Read more about that here.

Boulder legend has it that many moons ago patrons of the now long-shuttered J.J. McCabe’s spontaneously got up from barstools and headed into the streets to collectively participate in a jubilant stroll in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. From that impromptu outing, The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade was born.

Throughout the years, the official event has been hosted by Conor O’Neill’s and Boulder Beer Company, but now with both of those establishments no longer in business, the tradition will be carried on by Boulder Odd Fellows. The fraternal order’s lodge will serve as the home base for the spectacle of leprechaun swag and jovial jigs.

“In all the recent changes that Boulder has been going through, we want to make sure we keep Boulder weird and fun,” said longtime parade coordinator Mary Rios. “This parade has been the highlight for so many families in the past 40 years. I personally started coming to the parade in 2005 as a participant with my kids as part of the Boulder Unicycle Club and have been enjoying its fun vibe ever since.”

While the backdrop for the parade has changed throughout its run, the festivities remain as engaging and zany as ever. From the Boulder Lawn Chair Drill Team perfecting high-energy routines with recreational furniture to performances by McTeggart Irish Dancers, attendees can expect a diverse array of entertainment.

“I start getting emails from participants asking about the parade months before the date,” Rios said. “Everyone is always so excited as it is just a great day of family fun entertainment that takes place outside, snow or shine. As everyone is ‘Irish’ on Saint Patrick’s Day, we are all so very lucky to keep this 40-year tradition alive where we can celebrate the luck of the Irish and the beauty and uniqueness of Boulder that we are all so lucky to be a part of.”

One of the first years, 12-inches of snow covered the ground as the streets had not been plowed but the parade still forged on.

“We lined up and went for it,” Rios said. “It was one of the best years.”

“As chair of the community committee at the Boulder Odd Fellows, I most look forward to providing a conduit of joy for the entire Boulder community,” said Dan Rudnicki. “Having the opportunity to give the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade a new home is a tremendous honor. I love seeing all the families gathered together, and the creative and original performances and performers.”

Onlookers can marvel at the distinct breed of Irish Wolfhounds, the entrancing moves of hula Dancers and rejoice in Irish music.

“I have attended in past years, and what I think draws people to this event over and over is the spontaneity and the unexpected,” Rudnicki said. “The event is lighthearted and the spectators in their costumes represent the quirkiness of Boulder that I fell in love with and I continue to celebrate.”

There are plenty of opportunities to sham-rock it throughout the Front Range. Below is a guide to the festivities.

Boulder

CANCELED — World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Boulder Lodge #9 is hosting the return of The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Between Spruce and Pearl streets, 16th Street will be closed for the festivities that feature performances by Irish and hula dances, Irish music, the Boulder Lawn Chair Drill Team and a few surprises; noon Sunday, Odd Fellows Lodge, 1543 Pearl St., Boulder; free; boulderdowntown.com/do/worlds-shortest-saint-patricks-day-parade.

McGuckin Hardware’s Lucky Saturday is a celebration of Irish heritage. Get there early to snag a pair of free McGuckin socks — limited to the first 50 people in line. Snack on samples from Cherry’s Cheesecakes, Sherpa Chai, Tru Pickles, KaPop Chips, Look Out Here I Come Garlic Olive Oil and Chocolove while shopping. A raffle at 1 p.m. will give attendees a chance to win a $50 McGuckin gift card; 11 a.m. Saturday, McGuckin Hardware, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; free; mcguckin.com/event/st-pattys-party-2020/.

Head to License No. 1, the speakeasy at the Boulderado Hotel, for some traditional Irish music. Dance to a lively mix of jigs, reels, polkas and songs. Instruments include fiddle, Irish flute, button accordion, bouzouki, banjo, bodhrán (Irish frame drum), concertina, guitar, vocals and possibly even pipes and harp; 7 p.m. Sunday, Boulderado Hotel License No. 1, 2115 13th St., Boulder; free; 303-442-4560, boulderado.com/dining/license-no-1.

West Flanders will be celebrating St. Paddy’s Day this year by serving up potato gnocchi with pork sausage and Irish cabbage. Sip on Irish Mules or car bombs made with house-brewed Udder Darkness Milk Stout; Tuesday only, West Flanders, 1125 Pearl St., Boulder; wfbrews.com.

The Sink is once again bringing the spirit of Ireland to the Hill with an extensive menu. The kitchen will serve up house-brined corned beef and apple cider-braised cabbage and roasted potatoes. Wash it all down with a green mint Shamrock Shake, topped with whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles. Or get a boozy treat with the Chocolate Oreo milkshake made with Baileys Irish Cream and Stoli vanilla vodka and topped with creme de menthe liqueur, whipped cream and Lucky Charms marshmallows; today through Tuesday, The Sink, 1165 13th St., Boulder; thesink.com.

West End Tavern is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with food specials Saturday through Tuesday. Try out the Leprechaun Punch, or have the standard Guinness and Jameson Whiskey. Corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie will also be on the menu. Irish dancers will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday; West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder; thewestendtavern.com.

A Saint Patrick’s Day Fun Run will be taking place at the Boulder Res where runners can participate in either a 5K or a 10K. Afterward, participants can visit Avery Brewing Company’s beer garden for a free beer; Sunday, Boulder Res, 5565 North 51st St., Boulder; registration starts at $15; teamboco.com/st-patricks-day-fun-run.

Head to Flatirons Golf Course on St. Patrick’s Day for a festive scramble. Tickets are $120 per two-person team and price includes green fees, range balls, golf cart, prize pool entry, a corned beef and cabbage lunch and a green beer from Gravity Brewing; 10 a.m. Tuesday, Flatirons Golf Course, 5706 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; bouldercolorado.gov/parks-rec/flatirons-st-patricks-day-scramble.

Bohemian Biergarten is known for its authentic German beer garden, but on St. Patrick’s Day, this establishment is showcasing Irish pride. Enjoy an all-day celebration filled with Irish dancers, food and drink specials, giveaways, a sing-along and more. Jam out to “Gypsy-Irish-Punkgrass” tunes from hometown band Stomp Street Heist that hits the stage at 8 p.m.; 11 a.m. Tuesday, Bohemian Biergarten, 2017 13th St., Boulder; facebook.com/events/599137004252919.

Savor a St. Patty’s Day Breakfast in the Plaza On Broadway’s lobby. Wear green for the opportunity to be placed into a drawing for a prize; 9 a.m. Tuesday, Plaza On Broadway, 955 Broadway, Boulder; free; allevents.in/boulder/st-pattys-day-breakfast/200018681023626.

This month’s Lunchtime Concert Series features powerhouse Celtic band Take Down. This quintet, based in Lyons, features former Gaelic Storm fiddler Jessie Burns, bassist Eric Thorin, Celtic fiddle-guitar duo Adam Agee and Jon Sousa and singer/percussionist Beth Gadbaw; noon Tuesday, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; free; boulderlibrary.org/concert-series.

Asher Brewing Company will be celebrating with a pot o’ gold game, a beer swag raffle and live music from The Phryg. The band plays at 6 p.m., noon Tuesday, Asher Brewing Company, 4699 Nautilus Court, Suite 104, Boulder; asherbrewing.com.

Musician Chad Hollister and Primo will play an acoustic show at one of Boulder’s most beloved coffee houses. This is the perfect mellow offering for those looking to escape the party-hard mentality that coincides with this holiday; 8 p.m. Tuesday, The Laughing Goat, 1709 Pearl St., Boulder; thelaughinggoat.com/

Anders Osborne and Jackie Green will be rocking out at Boulder Theater. Drape yourself in your finest green and bear witness to stellar musicianship and artistry; 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $25-$29.50; bouldertheater.com/

Longmont

Irish eatery Mike O’Shays celebrates for days with traditional fare and drink specials leading up to a big bash on March 17, starting at 10 a.m., with bagpipers and Irish dancers. Today and Saturday enjoy live music by Kissin’ The Blarney Stone. Chow down on Irish egg rolls and nachos; through March 17, Mike O’Shays, 512 Main St., Longmont; mikeoshays.com.

Left Hand Brewing will be running a keep-the-glass special all day. Gaijin Street Food will be slinging corned beef and cabbage in the evening. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday, Left Hand Brewing; 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont; lefthandbrewing.com.

At 300 Suns Brewing there will be an Irish sing-along for those who want to belt out traditional tunes, featuring Kevin Dooley, John Bunzli and Dan the Drummer who will perform at 6 p.m. Avoca Irish Dance Academy dancers will perform at 5 p.m. Enjoy house-made corned beef and festive beer cocktails; 5 p.m. Saturday, 300 Suns Brewing, 335 1st Ave., Unit C, Longmont; 300sunsbrewing.com.

Bootstrap Brewing will have live music by Indigent Row — a band that creates a dynamic blend of traditional Celtic, rock, funk and jazz. The powerful sound of this innovative band fills big and small venues and keeps audiences of all ages frolicking; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont; bootstrapbrewing.com/calendar.

Take in a night of Celtic music at Rosalee’s with Eric Drobny (upright bass and harmonies), Steve Mullins (mandolin, nylon string guitar and Cajon), Dan Fuller on small kit drums and special guest Oliver Jacobson on fiddle; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rosalee’s Pizzeria, 461 Main St., Longmont; rosaleespizzeria.com.

Grossen Bart Brewery is hosting a Saint Patrick’s Day bash where staff will be pouring whiskey and Irish Red all day. The brewery will also be celebrating friend and loyal patron Julia Heart’s 60th birthday, with green beer shoots, mini cupcakes and Irish disco music; 4 p.m. Tuesday, Grossen Bart Brewery, 1025 Delaware Ave., Unit A, Longmont; grossenbart.com.

Shamrocks and Shakes: Swing by Watermark harvest junction to make a delicious shake and play some trivia for a chance to win prizes; 7 p.m. Tuesday, 766 S. Martin St., Longmont; facebook.com/events/508314146727966.

Saint Patrick’s Day Fun: Stop by the office for a sweet treat, green punch and take a guess at how many Lucky Charms are in the jar. Winner gets a $25 gift card; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Park on 14th Apartments, 2201 14th Ave., Longmont; parkon14th.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Competition: This single-day competition is a fun way to test the fitness you’ve been working on all year; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Crossfit Longmont, 1401 Ken Pratt Blvd., Suite 2, crossfitlongmont.com.

Berthoud

Lucky Charms Beer Flights: Taste the rainbow, and find the pot of gold at the end, by celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year with its flight of five delicious beers, and more; noon Saturday, City Star Brewing, 321 Mountain Ave., Berthoud; citystarbrewing.com

Loveland

The Gressiwick of Loveland is hosting champion fiddler Vi Wickam and the Scotch Donkeys for an evening of live music, whiskey and more; 6 p.m. Tuesday; 426 Lincoln Ave., Loveland; $20-$25; gressiwick.com

Luncheon is on the Chilson Recreation Center agenda this St. Patrick’s day, as the McTeggart Irish Dancers perform and audiences can enjoy classic corned beef and cabbage and shamrock cake. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods for the House of Neighborly Service; 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, reservations required; 700 E. 4th St., Loveland; $2.50 suggested donation; bit.ly/2uWzroW

Storytime Activities: Bring the kids to enjoy the delightful story of Pete The Cat as he takes on “The Great Leprechaun Chase,” and stick around to participate in interactive activities related to the story; 11 a.m. Saturday; 5835 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland; free; barnesandnoble.com

Loveland Tap and Tavern is gearing up for St. Patrick’s day with a variety of activities and drink and food specials. The Countdown to St. Patrick’s Day will offer a free shot special to anyone wearing a kilt this weekend and Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the tavern will host an Irish Whiskey Dinner Date that features a whiskey flight, corned beef and veggies, chocolate stout and an Irish cream cupcake for $45. At 3 p.m. Sunday, bring your favorite Irish-themed meal (and plates and silverware) for the tavern’s St. Patrick’s Potluck; Loveland Tap and Tavern, 237 E. 4th St., Loveland; free; lovelandtapandtavern.com

Fort Collins

CANCELED — Old Town Irish Party: Put on that green as Old Town Fort Collins transforms into a land of Irish wonders that will feature green beer, live music and the kid-friendly Shamrock Festival with circus performers, face painters and more. This annual event has joined forces with the Oak Street Shamrock Festival; 11 a.m. Saturday, 19 Old Town Square, Fort Collins; free; visitftcollins.com

St. Paddy’s Day Shindig: The Blind Alley Troubadours will return to Prost Brewing again for St. Patrick’s Day to bring tunes that will spark Irish jigs and other festivities for all to enjoy; 7 p.m. Saturday; 321 Old Firehouse Alley, Fort Collins; free; bit.ly/32VLJL2

CANCELED – Sharin’ of the Green 5K: Celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Partners Mentoring Group, as well as the luck o’ the Irish, with a U.S.A. Track and Field-certified 5K through City Park. Registration includes a pint of Odell beer for participants who are 21 and older; 8 a.m. Saturday, 215 S. Bryan Ave., Fort Collins; $10-35; partnersmentoringyouth.org

Good Gravy’s St. Paddy’s Weekend: Enjoy live music and the seventh anniversary of the Blind Pig Pub with a celebration that will feature Irish-themed food and drink specials; 7 p.m. Saturday, 214 Linden St., Fort Collins; free; blindpigfortcollins.com

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration: The Aggie Theatre is gathering some of the best musicians around for and Irish celebration that will feature music from Canyon Collected, Swashbuckling Doctor and the Real McCoy’s; 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17; 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins; $10; theaggietheatre.com

St. Patrick’s Day Party: Who let the dogs out for St. Patrick’s Day this year? Why should the luck be limited to the people? Dogs in green are welcome to head over to the Dog Pawlour to celebrate this festive holiday; 7 a.m. Tuesday; 2005 S. College Ave., Fort Collins; bringfido.com

Irish Cooking: Ginger and Baker is bringing a taste of the Emerald Isle to its Teaching Kitchen where participants can enjoy an evening of cooking. On the menu: Irish cheddar dip, Guinness beef stew, colcannon and spiked-bread pudding; 5:30 p.m. Tuesday; 359 Linden St., Fort Collins; $75; gingerandbaker.com

Estes Park

Eat, Drink and Be Irish: The Barrel beer garden is proclaiming, “In heaven, there is no beer, that’s why we drink it here!” Enjoy a mug of beer or any of The Barrel’s specialty cocktails, participate in an Irish whiskey tasting, enjoy live music, sample the traditional menu and try your hand at a Limerick Competition; 11 a.m. Tuesday; 251 Moraine Ave., Estes Park; free; visitestespark.com

Greeley

POSTPONED — Blarney Around the Block 0.5K Fun Run: Join in this short fun run in Lincoln Park and snag a T-shirt, doughnut and beverage courtesy of the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra; 1 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Park’s East Entrance at 8th Street and 9th Avenue, Greeley; $25; bit.ly/39uFujB

Paint Party: While enjoying dinner and drinks, learn to paint an owl door hanger, a beer mug or a wine glass all while donning St. Patrick’s Day flair. RSVP please; 6 p.m. Tuesday; Gourmet Grub, 2118 35th Ave., Greeley; $15-35; bit.ly/39vWFRU

CANCELED — Blarney on the Block: Enjoy a family-friendly celebration with an interactive step-dancing presentation, Irish music featuring bagpipe and drum music, kid’s activities and more, including the annual parade at 2:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. Saturday; Downtown Greeley; free; greeleydowntown.com