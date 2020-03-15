Boulder’s heartbeat a murmur during state of emergency

Crows echoing along the nearly empty Pearl Street Mall evoked an eerie scene Saturday. The mall, usually crowded with pedestrians even in the winter season, appeared paralyzed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boulder residents are coming to terms with a new reality during what was declared a national emergency Friday. Many are preparing for worst-case scenarios by stocking up on essentials. Shelves at local grocery and department stores are empty. Limits are being placed on the amount of items shoppers can buy at one time.

For some, the virus poses a threat to more than their health. Hints of hysteria caused by the pandemic are affecting local businesses in the area — some for worse and some for better.

A small Pearl Street bookstore, Red Letter Books, has seen a significant decrease in customers since the beginning of last week. Because the secondhand bookstore can’t sanitize the thousands of used books on its shelves, it has become an uninviting spot for shoppers. The store’s owner, Jeffrey Hill, said they’re sanitizing what they can, like the counters and furniture.

“We’ll see how this goes. We’re taking it day by day right now,” Hill said. “I hope it’s worth all the fear.”

Later in the afternoon, officials would declare a disaster emergency for Boulder County, and Boulder County Public Health would announce the first presumptive positive case for COVID-19 in the county.

Another popular Pearl Street shop, OZO Coffee Company, is also experiencing less business than usual, according to the cafe’s retail manager Topher Haven.

Haven said there has been a significant drop in customers going into the shop in person since early last week, but there has been an increase in purchases as people have started to stock up on coffee. OZO, like many food industry businesses, have ramped up their sanitation procedures, sanitizing surfaces every 10 minutes.

Several shops along the mall posted signs on their front doors asking those who have any symptoms of illness not to enter. Other businesses seem to be operating under a semblance of normalcy.

Pizzeria Locale, one of the harder reservations to get on Pearl Street, has not experienced slower business, according to the restaurant’s manager, Liza Wagner. Other popular restaurants on the mall, like Snooze A.M. Eatery, had a normal crowd Saturday morning as well.

A surprising benefactor of the chaos, Liberty Puzzles, is one shop that has experienced an increase in business since the national emergency was announced. Liberty’s manager, Josh Rowbotham, said that although the amount of people coming into the shop has gone down in the last week, the amount of purchases has increased.

“Puzzles are definitely useful for being in quarantine,” Rowbotham joked.

The Twenty-Ninth Street Mall also appeared deserted Saturday morning. Parking spots at the mall, typically hard to secure, were empty. Restaurants were busier than retail stores such as H&M and Anthropologie, but even those dining seemed to keep distance from other customers.

One woman walked out of Panera Bread complaining that another customer who had been coughing “should have stayed at home.”

“It’s hard not to get too close to people, but I’m not staying home, because I’m not sick,” she said.

Boulder residents Bonnie and Ed Graef were among the few ambling around the shops. The Graefs walked with little concern past other shoppers wearing protective masks. The couple said the area was “definitely extra sedate,” but they’re “more concerned about the economy than the virus.”

Across town, University of Colorado Boulder students seemed unfazed, disregarding advice to avoid large gatherings for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. A Pi Kappa Alpha party was one of many houses in the University Hill area packed with students. The party was shut down by the Boulder police late in the afternoon.

Boulder police Sgt. Michael Heath said officers shut down “numerous parties” on Saturday. He said Boulder police are operating as they normally do, as decisions to shut down parties were not related to the coronavirus.