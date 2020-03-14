GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado restricts visitation at nursing homes,…

Latest News

Colorado restricts visitation at nursing homes, assisted-living facilities in light of coronavirus

There have been no positive cases at these facilities so far, health officials said

Esparanza Vargas is testing samples for COVID-19 at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division in Denver, Colorado on Saturday. March 14, 2020.
By | stabachnik@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado health officials on Saturday announced restricted visitation to skilled nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities to protect health care workers and those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus spreading through the state.

The order, signed by Gov. Jared Polis, requires facilities to offer alternative communication methods for those wishing to visit, including virtual communications tools, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release.

Third-party visitors such as EMS workers, transportation providers and agency staffers will be allowed to continue services with screening restrictions, health officials said. The order mandates facilities document symptom screening for all individuals entering the building.

“We all have a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable among us from contracting COVID-19,” Polis said in a statement. “It starts with staying isolated even if your symptoms are mild. We are all in this together, and we all have people we love who are particularly vulnerable — our parents, our grandparents, our aunts and uncles.”

People over 60 are at higher risk if they contract COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

State health officials on Friday announced Colorado’s first fatality from the illness — a woman in her 80s living in El Paso County. There are 77 positive cases in the state, but none so far in senior care facilities, officials said.

“We have learned a lot from other states where COVID first appeared and are taking this step because we believe it’s necessary to lessen the possibility of exposure to people living in these facilities,” Jill Ryan, executive director of Colorado Public Health and Environment, said in a statement. “We will continue to exercise every precaution necessary to protect those who are vulnerable. We all play a role in slowing and limiting the spread of this virus.”

Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus in Colorado.

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Doctor Clark

    If you have joint pain or dysfunction, Boulder Prolotherapy is the right clinic for you. Prolotherapy treats a wide variety...
  2. The Best Car Care Services

    We rely on our cars practically every day. If your car doesn’t start, run and stop as it should, it’s...
  3. Runners Rehabilitation Care

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  4. How Do You Choose A Veterinary Hospital?

    How do you choose a veterinary hospital? Your pets deserve the best care you can provide, so bring them to...
  5. Unfinished Furniture In Broomfield

    Are you shopping for unfinished furniture in Broomfield? Unfinished Furniture Colorado carries real wood furniture of unparalleled value. You’ll get...