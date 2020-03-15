Boulder County announces six more cases of coronavirus

As six more presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Boulder County on Sunday, Boulder officials announced an emergency City Council meeting to consider more efforts to slow the spread of the virus and leaders of three other municipalities declared disaster emergencies or states of emergency.

Boulder County Public Health in two separate releases Sunday announced six more residents had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total cases to seven.

The first two cases announced Sunday involve people in their 20s, one a student at the University of Colorado Boulder and the other a person who had recently traveled to an event in Colorado. That event also was attended by the first county resident to test positive for the virus.

A release late Sunday stated that while investigations of the other four cases were ongoing, they involved either exposure from national and international travel or from visits to ski areas in Colorado where local transmission is known to be happening.

“Two people had exposures in Colorado mountain towns, which have been reported to have local disease transmission,” Carol Helwig, Boulder County Public Health communicable disease program manager, stated in the later release. “We are greatly concerned that transmission is becoming more widespread, and we urge the public to immediately start practicing social distancing.”

No other information, including ages, is available on those four residents, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

Jeff Zayach, county public health’s executive director, also stated in the release that it is vital that all county residents be diligent about social distancing, calling the development a critical phase for the county.

Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said Sunday the city will discuss shutting down “large discretionary gatherings,” including movie theaters, gyms and other events at Boulder City Council’s 5 p.m. Monday emergency session. Council also will consider extending the 7-day emergency declaration City Manager Jane Brautigam issued Saturday.

Weaver said shutting down restaurants and bars is also a possibility, though the city would be “a lot more hesitant to shut those completely down.”

A Sunday news release from Boulder noted the Council at its emergency meeting also would consider approval for it to hold virtual meetings, a discussion previously set for the regular Tuesday meeting. While the public is welcome to attend the meeting in person, remote participation is encouraged to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instructions to do so will be posted before the meeting at bouldercolorado.gov.

Weaver noted Sunday that other regulations to fight COVID-19 in Boulder could be considered.

“We might want to put in place regulations that require social distancing, even in places like restaurants,” he said. “And then there’s the question of private parties and what guidance would be put out for gatherings of people, five or more, 10 or more.”

Boulder also announced Sunday that it is closing all city buildings, not just libraries and senior and rec centers, until March 29, following a similar move by Longmont, which closed many of its facilities Friday. The release noted that essential services, including public safety, water utilities and emergency response services, would still be provided. Non-essential city employees will work remotely through March 29.

Boulder County late Sunday canceled Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting and the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for March 26. It also closed Boulder County Head Start through March 27. A news release from the county said that the Boulder County Courthouse and Clerk and Recorder’s office will remain open only for statutorily required services.

Six county buildings are now closed to the public, as well: the Community Planning and Permitting offices at 2045 13th St. in Boulder, the Ron Stewart Parks and Open Space offices at 5201 St. Vrain Road in Longmont, Workforce Boulder County’s Boulder location at 5755 Central Ave. Suite B, the Boulder County Coroner’s offices at 5601 Flatiron Pkwy. in Boulder, the Boulder County Public Works offices at 2525 13th St. in Boulder and the Boulder County Housing and Human Services offices in that same building.

Boulder County’s Hazardous Materials Management Facility, located at 1901 63rd St. in Boulder, was also closed down Friday until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility will not accept business appointments, ReUse customers or residential drop-offs during the closure. Residents who wish to dispose of household hazardous waste should store it safely at home until the center reopens.

Some county services have been affected, as well, including the Community Planning and Permitting Department, which will not accept new planning applications and building permit requests until an online process can be established.

Several municipalities in the county also took steps against the virus over the weekend.

Superior and Louisville issued disaster emergency declarations Sunday, while Erie made its declaration Saturday. Those provide extra flexibility for each government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and gives each municipality access to emergency funds and resources. Nederland Mayor Kristoper Larsen said that town had declared a state of emergency.

Eldora Mountain Resort, near Nederland, also announced late Saturday that it would suspend operations until March 22. The announcement came after Gov. Jared Polis ordered all downhill skiing areas to close for a week.

Currently, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data, there are 131 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 758 having been tested.

Those who have tested positive for the new coronavirus should, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, stay home, avoid public areas and stay away from public transportation. Additional steps to take and further information from the CDC is available at bit.ly/2xJr8y1.

For information on symptoms of the new coronavirus, visit bit.ly/2IOH9F1.