Boulder and Broomfield counties closures, cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19

As a service to readers, this newspaper is publishing this list of closures, cancellations and postponements made in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. To have your listing included, please email newsroom@dailycamera.com and include coronavirus cancellation, closure or postponement in the subject line. For closures, include the name and the location of the place closed and the closure dates, if known. For cancellations or postponements, please include the name of the event, when it was to occur, the location and the new date, if one has been set.

West End Tavern, 926 Pearl St., Boulder, will only offer a takeout menu for delivery or pickup beginning March 17 for at least two weeks.

Zolo Southwestern Grill, 2525 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, will only offer a takeout menu for delivery or pickup beginning March 17 for at least two weeks.

The Post Brewing Co. locations, at 2027 13th St., Boulder; 105 W. Emma St., Lafayette; and 1258 S. Hover Road, Longmont; will only offer a takeout menu for delivery or pickup beginning March 17 for at least two weeks.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 928 Pearl St., Boulder, will only offer a takeout menu for delivery or pickup beginning March 17 for at least two weeks.

Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder, will only offer a takeout menu for delivery or pickup beginning March 17 for at least two weeks.

Christy Sports, 2000 30th St., Boulder, is closed for the foreseeable future.

Avery Brewing, 4910 Nautilus Court, Boulder, is closing its Tap Room and Restaurant through April 5.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado is closing its three locations, the Mapleton Y, 2850 Mapleton Ave., Boulder; the Arapahoe Y, 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette; and the Ed & Ruth Lehman Y, 950 Lashley St., Longmont; through March 29, but will offer emergency childcare for parents who need it.

The Longmont Public Library PEEPS Diorama contest is postponed until the library reopens.

Brasserie Ten Ten, 1011 Walnut St., will close indefinitely at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Mediterranean, 1002 Walnut St., will close indefinitely at 6 p.m. Monday.

Via Perla, 901 Pearl St., Boulder, will close indefinitely at 6 p.m. Monday.

The NoBo Art District is canceling the NoBo First Friday Artwalk on April 3 due to the coronavirus.

“Once Upon a Wolf” presented by BackStory Theatre, originally scheduled for March 19 at the Broomfield Auditorium, will be rescheduled to a later date upon reopening of the venue.

The Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, is closed indefinitely.

Calvary Bible Church, 3245 Kalmia, Boulder and 615 Evans St., Erie, is canceling all ministry programming and events through March 20.

Boulder County Farmers Markets will delay opening the season until May 2.

The Tiny Moving Parts performance, scheduled April 9 at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, has been rescheduled to June 2.

The Longmont Symphony Orchestra has canceled its April 4 A Fanfare for All Concert. Currently there are no plans to reschedule.

Left Hand Water District has closed its administrative offices to the public through March 29. Customers are encouraged to make payments over the phone or online via Xpress Bill Pay.

(Sandy) Alex G’s April 5 performance at the Fox Theatre has been postponed.

The 28th annual Microbreweries for the Environment, scheduled April 24 at the Boulder Theater, has been canceled.

Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder, is reducing its hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will only accept credit or gift cards as payment. Additionally, the following events are canceled or postponed:

World Literature Presentation on William Faulkner, March 16, postponed until fall;

TaraShea Nesbit, Beheld, March 18;

Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, “The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home:, March 30;

Sonja K. Solter, “When You Know What I Know, March 31”, postponed until summer;

Paul Levitt, “Death at the Dacha”, April 1, postponed until summer of fall;

Emily France, “Krit Dreams of Dragon Fruit”, April 4, postponed until summer or fall;

Margaret Anderson, “Getting Smart About Race”, April 7;

Bryan Hall, “An Ethical Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”, April 15, postponed until summer or fall;

John Scalzi, “The Last Emperox”, April 16

The March 20 David Spade performance at the Boulder Theater has been postponed until 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

The April 24 Spring Haus Party performance at the Fox Theatre has been canceled.

The April 11 Winged Victory For the Sullen performance at the Boulder Theater has been postponed. No new date has been announced.

The April 9 Voodoo Dead performance at the Boulder Theater has been postponed. No new date has been announced.

Naropa Community Counseling Center, 3400 Table Mesa Drive, Suite 201, Boulder, has canceled all groups and events until further notice.

The April 5 Pavlo in Concert performance at the Boulder Theater has been canceled.

The International Film Series in Boulder has canceled the remainder of its events.

Wild Bear Nature Center, 20 Lakeview Drive, Nederland, is closing to the public through March 29. All programs are canceled.

Mojo Taqueria, 2785 Iris Ave, Boulder, will only offer takeout and delivery beginning March 17.

The Hungry Toad, 2543 Broadway, Boulder, is switching to carryout only, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

High Plains Library District Libraries in Erie, 400 Powers St., and Firestone, 7 Park Ave., will be closed until April 9.

The Sink, 1165 13th St., Boulder, is closing its dining room until further notice, but will offer carryout and delivery through app-based services 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. daily.

West Flanders, 1125 Pearl St., Boulder, is closing its dining room until further notice, but will offer carryout and delivery through app-based services 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. daily.

Artemis Gallery, 686 S. Taylor Ave., Louisville, is closing its showroom until further notice.

The Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers performance on April 3 at the Fox Theatre has been postponed.

Moving to End Sexual Assault’s support groups and holistic services are suspended. The organization is exploring online options for the support groups. Its hotline, 303-443-7300, and victim advocacy work are not affected by this measure.