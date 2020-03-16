Boulder bans large groups in public areas in step with state business restrictions, closures as virus response ramps up

Boulder and Colorado took unprecedented government action Monday to limit business activity as a measure to slow the spread of a novel coronavirus that has evoked fears of an economic fallout across the world, with trading in American stock markets pausing amid rapid slides not seen since 1987.

Early in the day, Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam signed an order prohibiting events or gatherings of 20 people or more on publicly owned city land in response to the spreading virus causing mass cancellations and closures.

That was followed by an order by Gov. Jared Polis, made hours later, to essentially shut down dining rooms in bars and restaurants for 30 days, limiting them to providing takeout, drive-through and delivery meals only, as well as mandatory closures for facilities including health clubs, gyms, casinos and theaters.

Boulder, attempting to give city staff clear power to enforce such measures, looked set to have City Manager Jane Brautigam issue similar orders, which take effect in Colorado 8 a.m. Tuesday.

City Council also discussed what other facilities should be subject to limited human gatherings under the city’s state of emergency. Also looked at was how the city could provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness during the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, and prevent evictions, with widespread job losses, or pauses or dips in pay possible across the food service and hospitality sectors.

Officials are also facing a challenge getting protective gear for drivers taking homeless residents to alternative support facilities under a plan being devised by city staff. They will continue to work to get the gear necessary.

Navigation services that have been performed at the Bridge House facility at 2691 30th St. that help assess people’s best paths toward exiting homelessness have been moved to Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, which is operating and has a 160-bed capacity. The Severe Weather Shelter that operates at 30th Street will have its 72 available beds spread out to accommodate social distancing.

A support facility for homeless residents experiencing symptoms of the illness and are awaiting testing is likely to be set up at either the East Boulder Recreation Center or Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont, Boulder Housing and Human Services Director Kurt Firnhaber said.

Boulder District Court has announced it will suspend non-essential operations through May 31, but city officials at an emergency Council meeting Monday were unsure of whether that would apply to eviction processes.

Councilwoman Mirabai Nagle advocated “trying to figure out ways of shopping in a safe manner,” adding, “the drastic effects this is going have on everyone, everyone is going to be touched by it.”

Shutting down general retail businesses would be inappropriate under the current circumstances, Brautigam said.

Local restaurateurs are understanding of the government orders, including Dave Query’s Big Red F group that operates several area eateries like Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar. The group before noon announced it would shut down its dining rooms to go delivery and takeout only, hours before Polis ordered such closures.

“In 30-plus years of owning restaurants, this is one of the hardest things I have had to do. For both our long-time family of staff and their safety, and our incredible family of long-time guests and friends, this was the right and only call,” Query stated through a spokesperson.

There have been seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boulder County, 160 in the state, and 29 new positive cases in Colorado announced Monday.

The goal of slowing business activity and limiting social contact is to “flatten the curve” of peak contagion in the community, with no way to fully prevent its spread at this point, according to officials. It is likely 50 times the positive case count, Boulder County Public Health Director Jeff Zayach and Boulder Community Health CEO Robert Vissers told Council.

Flattening the curve would give local health care workers and facilities the best chance of avoiding an overwhelming surge of demand for equipment like ventilators and experts like respiratory therapists. Vissers feels confident the city’s main health care system can handle the likely pickup as it has postponed events like elective surgeries and visits to keep more staff on deck.

“Although the scale of this is potentially unprecedented, the disease is not unique,” Vissers said, emphasizing the health care system’s ability to care for COVID-19 patients, with the challenge being at capacity depending on the rapidity of peak spread.

Brautigam acknowledged the strain the action taken places on the city, and thanked its grocery store workers and city staff who have continued to provide essential services.

“Everyone in this community is really stepping up and we are so lucky to live here,” Brautigam said.

Brautigam could consider implementing further restrictions, although Zayach does not believe that is necessary for now, while he discouraged gatherings. Zayach’s office has been in communication with the governor’s office and contributed recommendations that helped Polis make his decision.

“It’s a really difficult balance,” Zayach said, adding decisions made to limit business activity are painful to make. “… You’re going to have impacts on the community, economy and people, so we want to make sure we’re implementing those (strategies) now. The sooner we implement them, the likelihood is that it’s the least long that we have to have them in place.”

Brautigam said essential city services, including water delivery and processing, law enforcement and fire rescue agencies will be operating, and is confident about Boulder’s reserve funds, which she and Council have been working toward building to 20% of the city’s general fund, which was set to be achieved this year.

Limits more restrictive than a prior governor’s order to cancel or not hold gatherings of more than 250 people could be placed in Boulder, such those to prevent more than 50 people from gathering, or to prevent businesses that cannot adequately provide a certain amount of space between attendees or patrons from operating above a determined capacity, should Brautigam or Council determine such is necessary.

Boulder officials are updating the public on the steps it is taking to prevent the virus from spreading, along with current health and safety tips, at bouldercolorado.gov/coronavirus.