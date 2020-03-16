What Colorado ski areas are doing about refunds during week-long closures

All Colorado ski resorts are closed at least for this week by order of Gov. Jared Polis, and three of them — Telluride, Monarch and Ski Sunlight — have already said they will not reopen this spring. Here is a summary of what resorts are saying about refunds and their operating status.

Note: Some areas are vague in explaining refund and cancellation policies with regard to COVID-19. We are attempting to pin those areas down with more specificity; this list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Aspen Snowmass (includes Aspen, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk)

Operating status: All ski operations are closed. The plan as of Monday is for resort crews to conduct limited on-mountain maintenance “to potentially have a limited late season opening if circumstances allow.”

Refund policy: All lift tickets, ski and snowboard lessons and activities (such as mountain coaster and tubing hill) reservations are fully refundable. You have until April 30 to request your refund by calling 800-525-6200. Have your order confirmation number handy. This does not cover third-party lodging reservations, only tickets and reservations made with Aspen Snowmass.

Vail Resorts (includes Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte)

Operating status: Over the weekend, Vail Resorts suspended operations at all of its North American mountains from March 15-22. Chief executive Rob Katz said the company would use the hiatus “to reassess our approach for the rest of the season.” Four of its five Colorado holdings were scheduled to close in mid-April, but Breckenridge’s previously scheduled closing date was May 25.

Refund policy: As of now, Epic passes are non-refundable and non-transferable. However, according to its website, company officials “will be reviewing these policies and providing any updated guidance in the coming weeks.”

Pre-purchased lift tickets for dates after March 22 can be refunded, although the company asks guests to check back later for details, saying, “We are working to make this process as easy as possible with an online form.” The same is true of pre-purchased ski school, equipment rentals, and transportation purchases.

For lodging locations owned by Vail Resorts, guests can receive a full refund for any bookings made for this week. For reservations beyond March 22, guests can apply the dollar amount of their deposit to a future stay at the same property for up to 365 days from the date of arrival.

Copper Mountain

Operating status: Mountain operations suspended through March 22. Resort officials say they will use the hiatus to “reassess our approach for the rest of the season.”

Refund policy: According to the company website, cancellation policies are being “modified.” Guests are advised to email customer service at contactcenter@coppercolorado.com or call 866-841-2481 to cancel or modify reservations. It doesn’t specify what refunds will be given.

Steamboat

Operating status: Suspended operations “until further notice.”

Refund policy: According to the resort website, “guests who have reservations during this closure should email traveldesk@steamboat.com and we will work with everyone to provide appropriate refunds and credits.” It doesn’t specify what refunds will be given.

Winter Park

Operating status: Suspended until further notice.

Refund policy: The resort’s website directs guests to email reservations@winterparkresort.com with the subject line “COVID-19 Service Request” for lift ticket, lodging, lessons, rentals, activities and Triple Play Pass refunds or credit. It doesn’t specify what refunds will be given.

