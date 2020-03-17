GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily Camera temporarily closing offices as…

News
Boulder Area news

Daily Camera temporarily closing offices as precaution against coronavirus

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Daily Camera is temporarily closing its office effective Tuesday, March 17 until further notice as a precaution against exposure to and against the spread of the coronavirus. Staff will be available to serve the community by phone, email and online.

Here’s how to reach the staff:

  • News: Newsroom@dailycamera.com, 303-473-1350
  • Obituaries: Obit@dailycamera.com
  • Legal: Legals@dailycamera.com, 303-473-1376 — Please tell specify the paper for publication.
  • Classified:  Classifieds@dailycamera.com, 303-466-3636
  • Retail Advertising: Jill@dailycamera.com, 303-588-7132
  • Circulation: circulation@dailycamera.com, 303-444-3444

Payments can be mailed to the address on our invoices, or dropped off through the door slot at 2500 55th St., Suite 110, Boulder.

Camera Staff

