Developer withdraws proposal for South Public Road project in Lafayette

Lafayette businesses are seen in September along the 700 block of South Public Road. They include Deluxe Liquor, La NenaÕs Salon and Boutique, and Rocky Mountain Legal Center. (Photo by Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
One developer has taken itself out of consideration for the redevelopment of the 700 block on South Public Road.

Two developers submitted three proposals, but on March 3 Milo Construction withdrew its proposal for Miner’s Square, leaving only Boulder Creek Neighborhoods vying for the project.

The Miner’s Square proposal included a three-story structure with an open and interactive courtyard element designed by MKL Architecture. It was described by the team as “a walkable gathering spot, cultivating community.”

The two proposals submitted by Boulder Creek Neighborhoods vary in size and the amount of housing they include. The price tag ranges from $800,000 to $1.25 million for Allery Place Westand $1.6 million to $2.5 million for Market Green on Public. The cost of the redevelopments would be paid for by Lafayette Urban Renewal Authority.

The authority was going to hold a Monday nightopen house for developers to share their proposals, but Lafayette officials canceled meetings and city events because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

A new date for the open house has not yet been announced.

In March, the authority purchased 701 S. Public Road for $238,000 and in September it purchased a portion of 801 S. Public Road for $43,372.38.

Since 2009, Gerry Morrell, former Lafayette fire chief, and his family trust have owned multiple parcels along the 700 block of South Public Road. Morrell and the trust expressed interest in the city and LURA developing the properties, according to city staff reports.

Information on the project can be found at cityoflafayette.com/700PublicRoadRFP.

