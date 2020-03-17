Emergency Family Assistance Association announces service changes in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Starting Monday, the Emergency Family Assistance Association in Boulder announced changes the nonprofit is making to protect its clients, staff and volunteers from the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a news release from the organization.

The nonprofit, which seeks to help people with needs for food, shelter and other basic necessities, said all appointments, including case management, will be conducted by phone. Participants are encouraged to call EFAA’s front desk at 303-442-3042 to schedule appointments and to update their contact details, the release said. Those with existing case management appointments will be contacted directly.

People who have an emergency situation, such as demand for payment, shut-off notice or eviction in-hand, are asked to contact EFAA so that officials can schedule the earliest possible phone appointment.

Food bank

The EFAA’s Food Bank will be closed for shopping. However, grab-and-go food bags will be available for pick up at the main office, at 1575 Yarmouth Ave., during regular business hours, which are listed online. Food re-evaluations are being extended for six months, and therefore, are not needed to pick up food, the release said.

Volunteers

Volunteers are asked to stay home if they experience cold or flu-like symptoms. Those concerned about exposure can also call and cancel their shifts. If there are shift changes, volunteers should be notified, the release said. Similarly, any housing resident experiencing flu-like or respiratory symptoms are asked to immediately notify their case manager.

Housing offices will be closed and the Kids Club activities are canceled until further notice.

Case managers will be able to provide information on mail delivery and services. Maintenance requests will be prioritized based on need, and residents must notify maintenance if someone in their household is sick when calling the maintenance line, the release said.

For more information, people should visit efaa.org/coronavirus for updated information regarding EFAA’s response to the coronavirus. Those with questions or concerns can call 303-442-3042 or email info@efaa.org.