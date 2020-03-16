GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Erie Planning Commission recommends final plan for Town Center to trustees

The rendering shows what Erie Town Center could look like. (Courtesy of Town of Erie)
Erie Town Center is one step to taking shape after the Erie Planning Commission on March 4 approved recommending the final draft of the plan to trustees.

In 2019, the town began to take a comprehensive look at the potential development of 144 acres near the intersection of Erie Parkway and East County Line Road. The town engaged the Urban Land Institutes’ Technical Advisory Panel to study the area as a cohesive development opportunity for retail, office, residential, park and open space uses.

DPZ CoDesign was hired to investigate a vision plan for the area. The consultants held a weeklong interactive design workshop that included presentations, open meetings, work sessions and an open house design studio to obtain feedback from residents, property owners, developers, business owners and local officials.

In December, the Board of Trustees approved “in principle” the conceptual Erie Town Center Plan and authorized DPZ to move forward with creating steps to implement the plan.

Development in the four quadrants of the project could include a supermarket, restaurants, open space, an area for food trucks and housing.

Erie Trustee Christiaan van Woudenberg  attended the Planning Commission meeting and told the board he was excited about the project.

“This project is crucial,” van Woodenberg said. “Our inventory of single-family homes are very disproportionate of what our community needs and wants in terms of diversity.”

Developers who own parcels of land in the project also voiced excitement for the project.

“We’re really excited about how this process has evolved,” Community Development Group Executive Vice President John Lee said. “I have four different applications that are ready to go. There is a lot of interest.”

Community Development Group owns Erie Commons, a housing development east of County Line Road that is part of the project.

Planning Commissioner Geoffrey Ames said he is looking forward to seeing what couldtake shape at the site.

The project could be discussed during the March 24 Board of Trustees meeting. That meeting could be held virtually due to the new coronavirus.

