FLEX bus service will continue to operate as usual, despite coronavirus

By | jspina@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Despite the continued spread of the coronavirus, the regional bus service with stops in Fort Collins, Loveland, Berthoud, Longmont, and Boulder, known as the FLEX route, will continue to operate as usual for the time being.

“There have been no discussions of canceling bus service,” said Dave Mullin, senior transit manager for Transfort, the public transportation operator for Fort Collins, which operates the FLEX route. “Fort Collins considers transportation an essential service, so we are doing everything we can to make sure the buses keep running.”

To ensure a safe environment for all riders as well as employees, buses are fully disinfected every night and employees are provided with personal protection equipment including face masks and gloves. However, due to limited supplies, only employees are provided with this gear.

Updates regarding any future changes to service can be found at ridetransfort.com, or on Transfort’s social media pages. Updates can also be accessed on the Transfort mobile app.

John Spina | Reporter

John Spina is a general assignment reporter for the Longmont area covering everything from the enviorment to business
