Hex Performance completes $5M funding round

News
Business

Hex Performance completes $5M funding round

BOULDER — Hex Performance LLC, a line of eco-friendly cleaning products for activewear fabrics that established a headquarters in Boulder last year, announced Monday the completion of a $5 million funding round.

The round was led by Lykos Capital Partners, which, according to a news release, is described as  “a women-owned growth equity firm that partners with remarkable consumer product brands.”

The funding is expected to help the firm “fuel the innovation pipeline [and] add talented team members,” the release said.

“We value the confidence of our investors and, in particular, our lead partner Lykos. The funding enhances our resources to continue to get the word out and provide product availability to the marketplace,” Hex CEO Drew Westervelt said in a prepared statement.

Bizwest Staff

