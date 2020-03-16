GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Lafayette to close city hall, police department…

News
Boulder Area news

Lafayette to close city hall, police department to public

By | kpritchett@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Lafayette City Hall and the Lafayette Police Department closed to the public at noon Monday, officials announced Monday afternoon after the closure was in effect.

Previously, the city last week closed the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, the Lafayette Public Library, Lafayette Senior Center, The Collective Community Arts Center, Miners Museum, Mary Miller Theater and Indian Peaks Golf Course.

Municipal court also has been canceled.

The city will continue to provide essential services to the community including public safety, water utilities and general operations.

Non-essential city employees will work remotely for at least two weeks.

“These actions are being taken in an effort to limit the exposure and spread of COVID-19 in our community to the highest extent possible, while also continuing to provide essential city services,” according to a statement.

Lafayette City Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at City Hall. Community members are encouraged to watch the live broadcast on Comcast channel 8 or online at bit.ly/2x627MP.

Anyone who wants to provide public comment can email Deputy City Clerk Susan Barker at susanb@cityoflafayette.com by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Comments will be read aloud during the public comment segments of Tuesday’s meeting.

Kristina Pritchett

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Doctor Clark

    If you have joint pain or dysfunction, Boulder Prolotherapy is the right clinic for you. Prolotherapy treats a wide variety...
  2. The Best Car Care Services

    We rely on our cars practically every day. If your car doesn’t start, run and stop as it should, it’s...
  3. Runners Rehabilitation Care

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  4. How Do You Choose A Veterinary Hospital?

    How do you choose a veterinary hospital? Your pets deserve the best care you can provide, so bring them to...
  5. Unfinished Furniture In Broomfield

    Are you shopping for unfinished furniture in Broomfield? Unfinished Furniture Colorado carries real wood furniture of unparalleled value. You’ll get...