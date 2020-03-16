Longmont city manager declares disaster emergency

Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez declared a local disaster emergency Monday afternoon, and the city announced Monday night it was closing three more buildings to public access.

Closed as of Tuesday morning are the Civic Center, the city’s main administrative office building at 350 Kimbark St., as well as the Development Services Center at 385 Kimbark St. and the Longmont Service Center at 1100 South Sherman Street

“The city faces an imminent threat to life and public health resulting from the novel coronavirus and the resulting COVID-19 pandemic disease,” according to the declaration Dominguez issued shortly before 2 p.m.

The worldwide pandemic confronting Longmont is an emergency in which “the safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the city are jeopardized and placed in extreme peril and in which timely action to avert or minimize the risk to human life is critical,” the declaration states.

It says that “because the risk to life, health and safety is imminent, the city manager is assuming all powers set forth under local, state and federal laws” during such officially declared emergencies.

Dominguez’ declaration does not specify what actions Longmont can, or will take, to address the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an emergent and developing disaster, and all circumstances requiring emergency actions to promote public safety and protection to life and welfare cannot be anticipated at this time,” Dominguez’s declaration says.

City spokesman Rigo Leal said in a Monday afternoon email: “The city manager’s declaration allows the city to take advantage of any Federal programs that will become available during this outbreak especially for small businesses.”

Longmont is the latest Boulder County local government to issue such an emergency declaration during the coronavirus disease outbreak.

On Friday, Lyons declared an emergency, according to Town Administrator Victoria Simonsen. On Saturday, both the county and city of Boulder declared disaster emergencies. Erie also made its declaration Saturday, Superior and Louisville issued declarations Sunday, and Nederland Mayor Kristoper Larsen said that town had also declared a state of emergency.

Longmont city staff said the additional building closings announced Monday night were the result of new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, which Longmont officials said were reinforced by Gov. Jared Polis during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Longmont already had closed such facilities as the Recreation Center, Callahan House, Sandstone Ranch, the Ice Pavilion, Centennial Pool, the St. Vrain Memorial Building, the Senior Center, the Youth Center, the Longmont Public Library, the Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, municipal courts and the Longmont Police and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office’s firing range and training facility.