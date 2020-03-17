GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont Public Safety Department screens 9-1-1…

News
Boulder Area news

Longmont Public Safety Department screens 9-1-1 callers for coronavirus symptoms

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Longmont Public Safety Department’s emergency 9-1-1 communications call center will be screening all callers for whether they have symptoms of COVID-19, the coronavirus, city officials have advised on social media.

Police officers and firefighters “may need to respond in personal protection equipment … in some situations,” according to Longmont city Facebook postings, with officials telling people “not to be alarmed” at the dispatch operators’ questions and the emergency responders’ equipment, which can consist of protective clothing, helmets, goggles, garments or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or infection.

Longmont has also canceled all public access to, and use of, the Public Safety Department’s police and fire community rooms and has suspended all the department’s public education events and station tours.

 

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Boulder Prolotherapy Doctor Clark

    If you have joint pain or dysfunction, Boulder Prolotherapy is the right clinic for you. Prolotherapy treats a wide variety...
  2. The Best Car Care Services

    We rely on our cars practically every day. If your car doesn’t start, run and stop as it should, it’s...
  3. Runners Rehabilitation Care

    Boulder is home to some of the top runners in the world. Whether you are a top-performing athlete or you...
  4. How Do You Choose A Veterinary Hospital?

    How do you choose a veterinary hospital? Your pets deserve the best care you can provide, so bring them to...
  5. Unfinished Furniture In Broomfield

    Are you shopping for unfinished furniture in Broomfield? Unfinished Furniture Colorado carries real wood furniture of unparalleled value. You’ll get...