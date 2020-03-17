GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lyons Fire Protection District to screen callers for COVID-19; first-responders may wear protective gear

Lyons Fire Protection District’s dispatchers will be screening callers for symptoms of the new coronavirus and firefighters may respond to emergency calls in personal protection equipment, according to an emailed letter Monday from Chief J.J. Hoffman.

Personal protection equipment may consist of protective clothing such as gowns or a jumpsuit, mask, goggles and gloves which are designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection, Hoffman’s letter said.

“Please do not be alarmed, we are doing this to protect our responders as well as to try to mitigate the spread of the virus to others,” Hoffman said in the letter. “We may also ask that others in the residence that are with the patient, put on a face mask which our crews will supply. This is also as a protective measure to try to mitigate exposure.”

Hoffman asked for callers to be patient while first responders dress in their gear to come inside the person’s residence. He added the person may be contacted over the phone and asked additional questions, before firefighters enter.

Out of precaution, Hoffman said the Lyons Fire Protection District is not allowing station tours or the use of its meeting rooms at this time. Public access to the building is limited, unless it’s an emergency.

“We are dedicated to providing our citizens the absolute best services in EMS that we can provide while dealing with this growing issue,” Hoffman said. “We will continue to provide valuable updates and information as available and as needed. We thank you all for your patience and understanding while we as a community, all go through this together.”

