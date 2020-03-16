GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: BVSD Emergency Food Supply for Local Residents

  • Boulder Valley School District worker Andrea Thompson, left, prepares bags of food with other workers for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Valley School District workers prepare bags of food for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Valley School District workers prepare bags of food for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • A Boulder Valley School District printout informing residents sits on a table on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Valley School District Food Services District Manager Eric Ditzler puts a loaf of bread into a bag as he and others prepare bags of food for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Valley School District worker Carolyn Villa prepares bags of food for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Valley School District worker Barbara Macleod, left, and Linh Brogan stack bins of food as they prepare bags of food for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder Valley School District worker Silas Goldstein, left, prepares bags of food for local residents on March 16 at the BVSD Warehouse in Boulder. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
